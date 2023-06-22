‘Indiana Jones and Dial Of Destiny’ Needs an Applebee’s Promotion?







“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens in theatres on June 30. Moviegoers can get a free ticket with an Applebee’s promotion. Is this a bad sign for this installment of the movie franchise?

The marketing for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has been extensive so far. Disneyland Resort will have a limited-time walkaround Indiana Jones character. At Walt Disney World, Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened a Den of Destiny. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar will feature new menu items themed to the movie. Several other new food and beverage items can be purchased at domestic Disney theme parks.

All those promotions make sense. However, a promotion announced recently looks interesting by comparison. Disney and Applebee’s restaurants announced an opportunity for people to save a little money on dinner and a movie.

Applebee’s restaurants claim to be kicking off summer with a bang with this offer. Guests can enjoy a dinner and movie adventure with a “free” movie ticket to Disney and Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated summer movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” hitting theaters on June 30.

Limited Time Offer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” Movie

For a limited time at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide, guests can receive one “free” Fandango movie ticket to the latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise when spending $35 or two “free” movie tickets when spending $70 or more in one qualifying transaction. Whether dining in at any Applebee’s restaurant across the United States or ordering Applebee’s To Go or delivery, guests can explore the world through Dr. Jones’ latest adventures when this action-packed film hits theaters on June 30.

“Dinner and a Movie Date Nights at Applebee’s go together like Indiana Jones and his fedora! We love providing our guests with memorable experiences, and this iconic dinner and a movie offer featuring this summer’s can’t-miss movie event, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is perfect for date nights with friends, families, or significant others,” said Applebee’s chief marketing officer Joel Yashinsky. “Indiana Jones has such a rich history and loyal fan base that has only grown since the original film debuted 42 years ago – right around the same time Applebee’s first opened its doors. We know this will be the blockbuster hit of the summer and are excited to help our guests get in on the fun!”

In the anticipated fifth and final installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is an epic adventure, and we’re thrilled that fans will be invited to turn up the dial with a great meal before or after seeing the movie,” said Lylle Breier, senior vice president, global marketing partnerships, The Walt Disney Studios. “Applebee’s is founded on ‘good food, good people’ and it’s a pleasure to underscore this ethos with some good movie fun.”

“Free” Ticket to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

The fine print on this promotion looks like the following. For a limited time, receive one Fandango Movie Ticket (up to $15 per ticket and convenience fee) to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny when you spend $35.00 up to $69.99 in one transaction at Applebee’s. If you spend over $70.00 or more in one transaction, you get two movie tickets.

This offer is valid through July 19. Participants must enter the receipt in the system by July 24, and the Fandango promo code expires on August 2.

Why are Disney and Lucasfilm Doing a Promotion with Fandango and Applebee’s Restaurant?

Though it is early in the process, initial reviews remain mixed regarding this installment of the Indiana Jones movie franchise. Does this mean box office sales projections look low for this movie? Gauging box office sales in theatres has been difficult since theatres fully reopened after 2020. However, The Walt Disney World Company theatre releases have not been as successful as desired in recent years.

Does this mean doom for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” releasing June 30? This might mean nothing since we do not know how much Disney contributed to this promotion. Nonetheless, based on the other data points previously mentioned, circumstantial evidence points to concern from Disney over the financial success of this upcoming movie.

If you would like to find your local restaurant to dine in, you can visit Applebees.com/restaurants. For those looking for dinner and a movie, this promotion will help with that.

Do you think this is a bad sign for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?” Let us know in the comments below.