Indiana Jones Adventure Reopens at Disneyland







During its three-month-long refurbishment, the Indiana Jones Adventure at the Disneyland Resort was partially reimagined. Walt Disney Imagineers and Disneyland operations and facilities team worked together to add “touches of new magic” to the classic Adventureland attraction. The attraction reopens to the public on March 17, 2023.

Two new digital effect screens were added to heighten the danger of Mara, the deity, up to nefarious means in the storyline of the attraction. Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering, stated, “Our additions to Indiana Jones Adventure add touches of new magic that enhance its already established storyline. Mara taunts guests even further with powerful, electric-like energy and frenetic apparitions. This force of Mara turns a possible passageway escape into a rubble of dust.”

In addition, the OC Register reports that Disney cleaned and repainted projection surfaces along with renewing the queue’s storyline elements. The ride was given a deep clean with all forty mummies restored and every skull cleaned. Video projections were refocused and lighting was refreshed throughout the attraction making it look more vibrant. Digital projections that hadn’t been working or slightly working have been replaced and now look stronger, brighter, and sharper. The OC Register adds, “the large audio-animatronic snake and rolling ball in the finale have been repaired.”

The interior and exterior queues have been reworked with the interior being landscaped anew. The bamboo supports in the queue have been removed, and the interactive elements in the queue now all seem to be working again.

On March 17, 2023 Disneyland Guests will be happy to get back on and experience the Indiana Jones Adventure with all the new and refreshed elements that have been added.

Are you looking forward to riding the refreshed Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: OC Register