Indiana Jones 5’s Budget Revealed To Be Nearly $300 Million







The fifth and final Indiana Jones film is set for release this summer. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will see Indiana Jones (Played once more by: Harrison Ford) as he, along with Helena Shaw (Played by: Phone Waller-Bridge) to stop former Nazi agents during the Space Race.







Since the film’s announcement there has been multiple setbacks. The first being when franchise co-creator, Steven Spielberg, walked away from the project following “creative differences”. Next was the filming delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Then the film had multiple other delays after.







Leading up to the release multiple rumors of multiple reshoots as a result of poor test screenings. The film’s director, James Mangold, has denied such rumors yet some evidence has come to light that suggesting otherwise. We cannot be certain of this at this point.



But what is certain is that film film’s official budget has been made publicly available and sits at $294.7 Million, making it the 8th most expensive film of all time just behind Justice League and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. With a budget that big the film will need to gross somewhere around $650 Million to break even.







Despite arguments against reshoots the film’s official budget does call this into question. The last film in the series, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was the most expensive film in the series at that time, had a budget of $185 Million and made $790.7 Million.



Lucasfilm may be hoping to see a similar success to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. But they may not see the king’s ransom they desire if the leaked plot rumors are true.



With Disney’s recent announcement of cutting production costs measures may be put in place to try and prevent projects like this from ballooning out of control again. The recent Avatar sequels definitely got lost in the money.



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30th, 2023.



Source: Forbes