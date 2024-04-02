Indiana Jones 5 Reportedly Lost Disney Millions







The fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise was seen by many as a massive disappointment. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marked the first and only film in the franchise released under Disney as the last film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released 15 years prior.







The film received a somewhat mixed reaction from fans, and it introduced the concept of time travel, something that just seemed too strange for some, despite the series also featuring divine powers and inter-dimensional beings.



The film had multiple production problems and delays, some delaying the film’s release by a few years, which led to the overall budget ballooning to the point where the film was too expensive to cancel.







The overall box office haul for the film was $384 Million against a $308 Million budget. While at first, it seems like a nearly $100 Million gain, there are multiple factors that actually show Disney lost big time on this adventure.



According to a recent U.K. tax filing (as a good portion of the film was shot there to secure a tax credit in the region), the film’s budget reached as high as $326.2 Million, thanks in part to the lengthy and expensive de-aging process at the beginning of the film to make Harrison Ford appear young.







This inflated budget, along with the estimated 50-50 revenue split with theaters, means that Disney only pocketed $192 Million, leading to the company losing $134.2 Million (not including the film’s marketing.) If you recall, there were advertisements everywhere. If we were to do a conservative estimate of $100 million in marketing, the company would lose an estimated $234.2 million after marketing.



With Disney currently in a proxy war this kind of loss is a major blemish on the face of the current regime at the company. They cannot afford to let productions get so expensive or risk going belly up.



Source: Bounding Into Comics