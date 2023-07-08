India May Soon Be Getting A Disneyland Knock-Off







If you live in India, there’s a chance that you may be getting a Disneyland knock-off sometime in the future. According to the Hindustan Times, plans are underway to construct an 80+ acre amusement park similar to one of Disney’s newer additions.

The Southeast region of India is where DK Shivakumar, Karnataka’s deputy chief minister, wants to build the Happiest Place in India. However, such a feat won’t be cheap. The announcement was made this week during an assembly where the minister disclosed the location and cost:

“We are planning to construct a Disneyland-like amusement park near KSR reservoir with a budget of Rs. 1,425 crores. This project will come up in 86 acres surrounding KSR reservoir and will be a major tourist attraction in the state. This will also a generate a huge employment opportunity to the youth of Mandya and Mysuru.”

KRS is an abbreviation for Krishna Raja Sagara, a location in India’s state of Karnataka. The area comprises a lake and a gravity dam spanning the Kaveri River. It is about 657 miles south of Mumbai.

If I did the math right, I believe the budget in USD would be around $17M. DK Shivakumar also said that the theme park would look like Disneyland Paris, which (in all honesty) is a beautiful place compared to its Anaheim counterpart.

Regarding construction, there’s no telling how close this is to being a reality. Shivakumar has stated that the project is in the approval stage, “A report on this project has been submitted the infrastructure development department and it conveyed some ecological concerns. However, we are asked to submit a revised project report and we will do that.”

I could not find any concept art or architectural plans yet. This is odd because, according to Hindustan Times, talks of building not-quite Disneyland have been going on since 2015.

