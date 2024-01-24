Impatient Mother Drags Kids Off ‘It’s a Small World’ Ride







I get it, being stuck on It’s a Small World can be torture. However, what’s with the sudden trend in people vacating the rides and wandering through the sets?! It happened again!

Less than two months after a guy took his clothes off and ran around on Small World, we have another story about people jumping ship. This time, a mother decided to debark the boats with her kids in tow.

This story comes from Disneyland Paris (via TMZ).

A mother with four children decided that she was not going to wait aboard her Small World boat. The French version of the classic Disneyland ride was stopped for an unspecified reason at the time. Since the ride vehicle was so close to the set, she made sure her pants were properly rolled up, grabbed her kids and books it.

It’s unclear if the family successfully made it to the emergency exit or if they were ejected from Disneyland Paris. Cast members, however, were attempting to stop the mother’s plan by shouting over the PA system.

TikToker @georgiataylor2199 captured the hasty departure on video. It shows the mother standing in the shin-high water, pulling each kid onto land. She yells back at the cast members, but I’m not sure what she said. It probably wasn’t very nice.

I don’t want to know what’s in that water. OK, I know the mechanics going on under the surface. I’m talking about the microscopic stuff in the liquid. Ugh.

Some weird stuff floats around in that water. In my teens, we’d occasionally dump tiny rubber duckies in Small World and Splash Mountain. I wonder where they ended up…

Have you ever been stuck on a Disney ride and thought about exiting the creative way? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: TMZ]

[Source: @georgiataylor2199]