Images Showing Jared Leto’s Costume and Filming For New ‘Tron: Ares’ Film Have Surfaced

Disney is now finally working on a third Tron film, ‘Tron: Ares,’ which stars Jared Leto as the titular character. Now, clips of the actor or stand-ins in costume have been caught featuring the character Ares on set.

‘Tron Ares’ will “follow a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

The image comes from @dailydoseoftron on X and shows an actor standing and walking around at the top of a staircase.

Another clip posted shows more of the suit outside of Encom.

 

In another clip from @captcanuck66, we can see another view of the suit.

 

This clip shows a scene being filmed with a car.

 

@Teresa_Lu has also posted a look inside Encom Tower.

 

Here are some more glimpses of the current filming.

 

