Images Showing Jared Leto’s Costume and Filming For New ‘Tron: Ares’ Film Have Surfaced

Disney is now finally working on a third Tron film, ‘Tron: Ares,’ which stars Jared Leto as the titular character. Now, clips of the actor or stand-ins in costume have been caught featuring the character Ares on set.
‘Tron Ares’ will “follow a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”
The image comes from @dailydoseoftron on X and shows an actor standing and walking around at the top of a staircase.
BREAKING: FIRST LOOK AT JARED LETO AS ARES ON-SET pic.twitter.com/HXU9dY6LBB
— Daily Dose of TRON (@DailyDoseOfTron) March 10, 2024
Another clip posted shows more of the suit outside of Encom.
A much better look at the Ares lightsuit!
Source: @CaptCanuck66 pic.twitter.com/SfWaWEWcGk
— Daily Dose of TRON (@DailyDoseOfTron) March 10, 2024
In another clip from @captcanuck66, we can see another view of the suit.
As night approaches the suit gets more & more visible. On the set of #Tron3 #Vancouver @WhatsFilming @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/wB01qjT9S6
— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) March 10, 2024
This clip shows a scene being filmed with a car.
Double driving car, but looks like #Jareds character doesn’t drive a car much. On the set of #Tron3 @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilmingON @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/Qs9WL5Flma
— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) March 10, 2024
@Teresa_Lu has also posted a look inside Encom Tower.
BREAKING: FIRST LOOK AT THE INTERIOR OF ENCOM IN TRON: ARES!
Source: @teresa_lu pic.twitter.com/VlLSDTTIDQ
— Daily Dose of TRON (@DailyDoseOfTron) March 9, 2024
Here are some more glimpses of the current filming.
@WhatsFilming @yvrshootstweets futuristic car on the set of #Tron3 #Vancouver #CF30 pic.twitter.com/2plM2kJZOt
— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) March 9, 2024
@yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilming on the set of #Tron3 with actor #HasonMinhaj pic.twitter.com/viHi7M8bYR
— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) March 9, 2024
i believe they’re filming tron here!! burrard area! @yvrshootstweets pic.twitter.com/npUMA6mbKi
— a💘 (@hischier19) March 10, 2024
Wait….. not 1 but 2 #Jared stunt doubles on the set of #Tron3 #Vancouver @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilmingON @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/YaUnxIcGCe
— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) March 10, 2024
