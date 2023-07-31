Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Official Opening Date Announced







Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and the Minion Land area at Universal Studios Florida received an official opening date.

On August 11, 2023, Illumination’s Minion Land starts as a fully operational part of Universal Studios Florida. Minion Land soft opened on June 17. Illumination’s Minion Café opened that day, bringing a bright new quick service option to Universal Studios Florida. Other aspects of Minion Land soft opened that day also.

Still, most of the land opened except for one major component, the Minion Blast attraction. Minion Blast has been running under technical rehearsal procedures for a few weeks now. This soft opening model means guests might not experience the fully operational attractions. Also, it might close at any time. That procedure has gone fine.

Following that, in late July, Universal Orlando scheduled annual passholders previews for August 4-7. We will be at Universal Studios Florida for the first day of annual passholder previews to view that experience. This step meant that Universal Orlando Resort had grown more confident in Minion Blast being fully operational.

Minion Blast

On July 31, Universal Orlando Resort made the mobile app portion of the Minion Blast attraction active for those participating in the technical rehearsals. This allows guests to track their score and see if they measure up with the Vicious 6.

On that same day, Universal Orlando Resort officially announced the opening of Minion Land on August 11. They stated that, “Today Universal Orlando Resort revealed that Minion Land on Illumination Avenue will officially open to guests on August 11, 2023 at Universal Studios Florida. Currently in preview for guests, Minion Land was created in partnership between the visionary teams at Universal Creative and Illumination and brings to life a whole new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun.”

Universal Orlando Resort continues by stating that, “This one-of-a-kind land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to engage the entire family in a new collection of humorous adventures inspired by Illumination’s beloved Minions franchise. In Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom. Blending immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, and an original storyline, this first-of-its-kind attraction puts guests’ villainous skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’”

Minion Land

In Illumination’s Minion Land, guests can fuel up for the mayhem with a unique dining experience, Illumination’s Minion Café. This dining option is run by the Minions featuring inventive fare for every guest. Pop-A-Nana, a nearby kiosk features banana-flavored popcorn. Freeze Ray Pops, a walk-up window, serves refreshingly colorful frozen treats. The colorful Bake My Day presents guests with a retail location and bakery featuring Minion-themed sweet treats.

Visitors to Illumination’s Minion Land can also pick up all the items necessary to complete their villainous transformation at the new Evil Stuff retail store. Guests can also stop by the outdoor Illumination Theater façade to meet, greet, and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes from the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny from the hit film “Sing.”

For more information about Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.universalorlando.com.