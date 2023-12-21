Illumination Said To Pitch Nintendo Cinematic Universe Leading To A Super Smash Bros. Film







A new rumor has come out from known leaker @DanielRPK, which indicates that Illumination may not just want to do a second Super Mario Bros. film but instead go bigger. According to the rumor, they may pitch a Nintendo Cinematic Universe of films that would lead to the culmination of a “Super Smash Bros.” film.

Interestingly enough, our own writer Mr. Milo, speculated that Illumination might consider this route back in July.

For those unfamiliar with “Super Smash Bros.,” it is a very popular Nintendo game that features dozens of characters from the Nintendo IP catalog. Along with the popular Mario Bros. characters, it also includes those from “The Legend of Zelda,” “Metroid,” “Animal Crossing,” “Xenoblade,” and “F-Zero.”

There would be no shortage of films that could be made leading up to the one giant crossover event. Previously, there have been rumors about “The Legend of Zelda” and “Metroid” being made into films as well. However, they were reportedly live-action films, so I’m unsure if animated versions would also be made for such an event.

We have seen this method work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DC Extended Universe (DCEU.) However, it would need to end with the Super Smash Bros. film so it does not push too far and lead to audience fatigue and box office failure like both the MCU and DCEU have recently seen.

With more films being put out, it can lead to less time being spent on each one, leading to diminishing quality. I, for one, would rather see a few quality films over a bunch of films that aren’t at the level they should be. That being said, the now NCU idea isn’t a bad one, but it’s a slippery slope.

Plus, not every IP they have included in “Super Smash Bros.” would be ones that fans would come to see a stand-alone film for.

Of course, all of this is just rumor and speculation at this point. While we will likely see a live-action “Legend of Zelda” and a second animated “Super Mario Bros.” film, everything else is just up in the air.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Comicbook.com