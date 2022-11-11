ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort Returns With “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Theming

If you are looking for something different to do for the Holidays other than the Orlando theme parks, look no further than ICE! at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. ICE! has not operated for the past two years due to the COVID19 Pandemic. However, it’s back this year with a Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch that Stole Christmas theme!

Located just outside The Walt Disney World Resort, the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center hosts ICE!, an Orlando Holiday favorite. ICE! boasts having two million pounds of colorful ice throughout the display. Within the event venue for ICE!, it is 9 degrees. Guests are given a signature blue parka to wear while experiencing the event. There are ice slides and larger-than-life sculptures crafted by master carvers.

The master carvers travel over 7000 miles from Harbin, China also known as “Ice City” as they host the world’s largest annual ice and snow sculpting festival. There were roughly 30 master carvers that used a variety of different tools like chainsaws and picks to make the spectacular ice sculptures throughout the experience.

Andrew Calvo, director of entertainment at Gaylord Palms, told Click Orlando, “So they (ice blocks) actually come from different parts of the country, some of them even from Canada. There are different types of ice and that actually goes down to how the ice (was) actually made. So there’s frosted ice that’s frozen really quickly. We have clear ice and that takes a special method of freezing, slower freezing – and you can see that clear ice in the nativity scene at the end of ICE!, and then of course we have different colored ice, and making that takes a process of slow stirring of the coloring so that it’s evenly frozen.”

The total ICE! experience is said to take 20-40 minutes, but there is no time limit on guests when they enter. Guests must pay to park at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center which costs $30 plus tax for self-parking and $40 plus tax for valet parking. Guest may enter ICE! once as the ticket includes one entry into the experience during their slated time spot.

ICE! featuring the Grinch starts on November 18th and runs through January 1, 2023. Tickets range from $29.99 to $39.99 for adults and $19.99 to $26.99 for children ages 4-11. In years past, tickets have been available on Groupon for ICE! as well.

Have you ever been to ICE? Let us know in the comments.

