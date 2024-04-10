Hyperspace Mountain Returns To Disneyland For A Limited Time







One of the most popular and historic attractions at Disneyland is Space Mountain. The indoor roller coaster gives guests the feeling of being blasted off into outer space with projections of planets and stars while flying through the darkness. Over the years, multiple variants have been created, such as the popular From the Earth to the Moon, which was themed after French author Jules Verne and featured at Disneyland Paris from 1995 to 2005.







In recent years, another variant was developed called Hyperspace Mountain, which temporarily gives the attraction a Star Wars theme, having you pilot an X-Wing in the middle of a space battle. The variant’s first debut was in November of 2015 as a tie-in to the then-upcoming release of The Force Awakens. Since then, every year, the re-theme would appear at Disneyland for a limited time while the variant permanently took over the Disneyland Paris location in 2017.







Now, the galaxy far, far away has returned to Tomorrowland in Anaheim as part of the 2024 Season of the Force, which lasts from April 5th to June 12th.



Not only are the projections on the wall altered to include X-Wings, Tie Fighters, and Star Destroyers, but also the immersive John Williams music and multiple sound effects. There are even lasers added to the tracks to indicate when you are being fired upon or when you are firing at the enemy.

The entire interior of the attraction is refitted to resemble the inside of a Rebel hangar as you are sent off into battle. A projection of Admiral Ackbar greets guests as they enter the attack, making you feel like you are being sent on an important mission.



While it would be interesting to experience an all-new Star Wars attraction that gives off the same feel, we can still, for a limited time, set off and save the galaxy.



Are you looking forward to the limited-time revision? Are you going to take it? Let us know.



Source: WDWNT