Hurricane Idalia Causes Busch Gardens Tampa Bay To Close







With Hurricane Idalia set to hit the Sunshine State during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has made the call to close. The theme park’s official website was updated this morning with a notice stating the following:

“Due to the projected path of Hurricane Idalia, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday August 29 and remain closed Wednesday, August 30. The park plans to reopen on Thursday, August 31. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. If this affects your trip, be sure to review our Weather-or-Not Assurance and check back for more updates.”

The Weather-or-Not Assurance policy allows guests to return to the park on another date if certain conditions are met. It’s not just storms that could close the park down, but excessive heat, too:

Inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours.

Rides are closed for over 60 minutes due to lightning, strong winds, heat, rain or snow.

If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above.

To be eligible for a return ticket, guests must meet the following criteria:

The following are not eligible for Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets: Pass Member admission; complimentary tickets (including Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets); 14-Day Length of Stay tickets and packages; Discovery Cove ticket packages.

The following may not be eligible and should be verified at Guest Relations: Promotional/discount tickets (group sales tickets) and promotional multi-day tickets.

The Walt Disney Company has not yet made a public announcement regarding the Orlando parks as of Tuesday morning. However, we are watching the news and will let you know if the Magic Kingdom and the others will be shuttering for the storm.

Stay safe, fellow Floridians.

