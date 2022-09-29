Hurricane Ian Ripped Hole In Universal Orlando’s Jurassic Park River Adventure Building

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

There are images circling around on Twitter that seem to indicated some of the damage done to Universal Orlando from Hurricane Ian. We do know there is a lot of flooding around Universal Orlando and the Orlando International Airport (MCO.)

Here are some of the tweets showing the reported damage to the Jurassic Park River Adventure building in Islands of Adventure.

 

This shows some of the flooding in the area as well:

 

Of course there’s no official word yet, but there are two different angles on the same hole, so odds are that it’s real.

