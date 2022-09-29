Hurricane Ian Ripped Hole In Universal Orlando’s Jurassic Park River Adventure Building

There are images circling around on Twitter that seem to indicated some of the damage done to Universal Orlando from Hurricane Ian. We do know there is a lot of flooding around Universal Orlando and the Orlando International Airport (MCO.)
Here are some of the tweets showing the reported damage to the Jurassic Park River Adventure building in Islands of Adventure.
I just saw a second angle posted (both below) so I’m guessing it’s confirmed. https://t.co/FssvqRIMT9 pic.twitter.com/ngvY5EbDN8
— Rob (@robiss215) September 29, 2022
This shows some of the flooding in the area as well:
This WAS the entrance to the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Universal Studios.
And those cars across Major Blvd used to be working cars. Likely not anymore. @MyNews13 #HurricaneIan#flooding pic.twitter.com/CpoHyAqeQD
— Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) September 29, 2022
Het showgebouw van Jurassic Park River Adventure in Universal’s Islands of Adventure is beschadigd geraakt door #HurricanIan (📸 @ThemeParkStop FB) pic.twitter.com/wmeXFYzipX
— Upper Lot Podcast (@UpperLotPodcast) September 29, 2022
Of course there’s no official word yet, but there are two different angles on the same hole, so odds are that it’s real.
