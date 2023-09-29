Human Trafficking Bust Leads To Arrest of 219 Including Three Disney Employees







Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd led a press conference discussing the latest undercover operation to catch people soliciting prostitution and human trafficking.

During the seven-day operation, they arrested 219 individuals, most of whom were arrested for prostitution, while two people, Freddy Escalona, 30, and Maria Guzman, 36, were arrested for human trafficking.

This included three employees of Disney and an employee of the Swan Hotel on Disney property. Sheriff Judd said, “What would an op be if we didn’t arrest someone employed by Disney.” Sadly, Disney did not come out of this without employee arrests, including a security guard, custodian, and training coordinator. The Swan Hotel employee was arrested for prostitution.

Other people arrested included a father who left his 1-year-old home alone to solicit sex and another man who brought his 15-year-old daughter to the area and left her in a hotel on her birthday to go solicit sex. Vanguard School athletic director and Auburndale High School REAL Academy teacher Russell Rogers was also arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

Two women were arrested for soliciting sex, and they even brought a 14-month-old child with them.

It would be refreshing not to have Disney employees arrested during these operations, but they employ so many people it’s usually a safe bet that at least one person arrested will work at or around the Walt Disney World Resort.

Please keep in mind that unless an individual has previous charges, arrests, or has been caught, their background checks will come back clear. It doesn’t mean there aren’t bad people working there, it just means they haven’t been caught yet. Disney likely didn’t even know.

Source: New York Post,