Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Will End With Season 6

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is staple for the streaming service. Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is currently in its fifth season. The show follows the female protagonist, June Osbourne, during her time as a Handmaid in the fictitious country of Gilead, her escape from the country, and her fight to get her daughter, Hannah, back from Gilead’s watch.

The show has announced that the sixth season will be its last. Bruce Miller, the show’s showrunner and creator, said on September 8th, “It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.”



No release date for the sixth season has been released. Currently, the fifth season is available on Hulu with the exception of the season finale which is set to be released next Wednesday.

Fans of the show were devastated to hear this news, however, a spinoff series based off of Margaret Atwood’s follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments. Atwood released The Testaments in 2019, well into the run of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu and over three decades from the original book’s release. It went on to be a best seller among book readers.

Bruce Miller went on to say about the sixth season, “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

The Testaments is set 15 years after the original novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, and it is narrated by three different characters with differing perspectives on Gilead.

Fans of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are certainly enjoying season five currently with the bonus of a season six on the horizon. The news of a series spinoff in The Testaments allows viewers to continue diving into the world of Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale is only available on Hulu. New episodes are dropped on Wednesday at 12am EST. The show stars Elizabeth Moss as the female lead, June Osbourne, O-T Fagbenle as her husband, Luke Bankhole, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford, and Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence among others.

Are you a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu? As a fan of the show, I can say that I am thrilled about this news as the show is beautifully done, incredibly acted, and deserving of all awards it’s been nominated for. What are you looking for in Season six of the show?

Source: Reader’s Digest