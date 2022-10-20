Hulu to Air Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Dub On November 4th

Hulu updated their schedule for November and confirmed that the dub version of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be airing on Hulu on November 4th. The subbed version of the anime series began on October 10th, with the first two episodes already having aired so far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED) scheduled to stream November 4 on Hulu https://t.co/qCfVE6y0ZU pic.twitter.com/YWxxxsQCf1 — WTK (@WTK) October 19, 2022

On September 30th, Viz confirmed several English voice casts reprising their roles, starting with Johnny Yong Bosch returning as voice of the main character Ichigo Kurosaki, and Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki:

@MichelleRuffvo1 returns as the voice of brave Soul Reaper, Rukia Kuchiki! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Q8zuU6eIcV — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 30, 2022

Derek Stephen Prince is reprising his voice role as Uryu Ishida and Stephanie Sheh is returning as Orihime Inoue:

@stephaniesheh returns as the voice of sweet and courageous Orihime Inoue. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/vwz7Tgbib3 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 30, 2022

And the last two who were announced for the returning dub voice cast were Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara

@DougErholtz returns as the voice of loyal and laid-back Soul Reaper, Kisuke Urahara. pic.twitter.com/PJO7xwfFRs — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 30, 2022

The last time we saw Bleach was just over 10 years ago, so it is extremely exciting to finally be able to have a conclusion to the last arc of the manga. Original Bleach creator Tite Kubo has been involved with the making of the new anime and has assured fans there will be new content added to the anime that were not shown in the manga. Over the duration of the 15 years making the Bleach manga, Kubo had developed physical difficulties from spending hours drawing in the same position as he always did, and it was becoming quite painful for him to draw as much as he’d like. So he cut to the end the ending of his story at the height of the last battle, leaving fans with many unanswered questions. Some of them were answered later with a Bleach novel that tried to fill in the gaps of what happened, but it’s not the same as having it shown in manga form or anime form. The novel We Do Knot Always Love You takes place after the war of the last arc and before the last chapter of the Bleach manga.

