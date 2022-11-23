Hulu Offers $1.99 Per Month Black Friday Deal

Disney is kicking off Black Friday with another deal for Hulu (got to get those subscriber numbers up.) This time the deal nets subscribers a $72 annual savings for the year. Disney is so desperate to increase the numbers and revenue, they are offering it to new and returning subscribers. To count as a returning subscriber you must not have been a subscriber in the last month, to take advantage of this “75% off” deal.

Here’s the write up:

“LIMITED TIME OFFER. Our Hulu (With Ads) plan lets you watch exclusive series, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and tons more. *Savings compared to current regular monthly price.

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only:$1.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only.”

The offer is only good until November 28th at 11:59 PM PST/ November 29th at 2:59 AM EST. If you switch plans to the non-ad supported tier or Hulu plus live TV you will lose the discount. The fine print says “any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.”

The deal is for the ad supported tier only. Which makes sense as it is the cheapest option and loses them less money, while also gaining the coveted subscriber numbers. With the increase in number of subscribers at that tier, it makes the product look more attractive to potential advertisers, who are looking at numbers before paying for advertising. The larger potential reach equates to higher advertising spot pricing.

All that being said, it’s a deal for consumers. As long as Disney is trying to keep the numbers up these deals will likely keep coming and in that regard consumers win.

You sign up or renew your previous subscription HERE.

