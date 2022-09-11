Hulk Is Coming to Avengers Campus Next Week

D23 has just announced that Hulk will be appearing at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Disneyland next week.

Josh D’Amaro welcomed MCU head Kevin Feige took the stage to talk about Avengers Campus.

Mark Ruffalo “interrupted” the presentation to ask for Hulk in the parks.

The new Professor Hulk costumed actor took the stage.

Guests can meet Hulk next week at Disneyland’s Avenger’s Campus.