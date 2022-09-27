Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Is Returning For Deadpool 3!

This is not a drill. Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to announce that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine for the upcoming ‘Deadpool 3’ film. Many people have wanted Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and many people have wanted to see Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool opposite him.

Well it looks like you got your wish!

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Here’s the transcript from the video:

Ryan Reynolds: “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.

I’ve had to really search my soul on this one.

His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.

We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.

Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.

And I…I have nothing.

Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.

Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Hugh Jackman responds: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

The response has been very quick and mostly positive!

You can expect this film to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. (Don’t screw it up Disney!)

What do you think? Comment and let us know!