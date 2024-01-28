Hugh Jackman Says That Playing Wolverine Has Damaged His Voice







Australian-born actor Hugh Jackman is often considered the de facto live-action representation of the classic Marvel superhero Wolverine. For nearly 25 years, he has pumped the iron, grown the facial hair, and brought out the claws to entertain audiences in nearly a dozen X-Men films. Now he is suiting up one last time (again) for the third and possibly final Deadpool film.







Whenever you play a role in an action film there is always going to be some wear and tear on your body, especially if you do it for multiple films over the years. In doing the role of Wolverine for over twenty years, Hugh has unfortunately damaged a part of his body that affects another side of his career.



Aside from playing the muscle-bound mutant hero, Jackman is also well known for his musical talents, starring in multiple musical films such as Les Misérables in 2012 and The Greatest Showman in 2017. He has also appeared in many stage performances on Broadway in New York.







In a recent interview with the BBC, Jackman revealed that due to his many years of yelling and shouting as the character on screen, part of his voice has been weakened, which would most definitely affect his singing.



“My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling. We learned a technique in school of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”



Many individuals who make unnatural voices or sounds with their vocal cords for such a long period of time always have a chance of damaging or weakening their normal voice. Julie Kavner, for instance, has voiced the character of Marge Simpson on The Simpsons for decades. But in recent years, her voice has become much more scratchy and tired due to doing it for such a long time.



Hopefully, Jackman will still be able to give us great performances in the future, and with enough rest and training, perhaps his voice can find some recovery.



Source: Fandom Wire



