Hugh Jackman Says He Chose To Return To The Wolverine Role

Ever since the 2017 film Logan many thought that Hugh Jackman’s legendary run as the mutant anti-hero Wolverine was done and over with. The Australian-born actor first out on the claws back in 2000 as part of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series. He would go on to play the character at least eight more times (two of those just being cameo appearances) and is the longest running Marvel Actor in history (With Patrick Stewart holding second place).







But it was recently announced that he would once again be playing the character for the last time (again) in the upcoming Deadpool 3 six years after his last performance. Many fans were of course overjoyed and this brought some excitement back into the world of Marvel.







Ever since the announcement many fans have been wondering what convinced him to return after saying Logan would be his last run as the character. The most widely believed theory is that Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, was able to convince him since he had been campaigning for him to return, especially since they are real life friends. The two did star together in the abysmal X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.



However Jackman himself recently revealed why he returned to the role when a fan approached him and asked him point blank. @blurayangel on Twitter posted a video of him running into Jackman on the streets and asked him how they convinced him to come back. His response was “I make my own decisions.“.

I love seeing how happy Hugh Jackman is to play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3! MY GOAT!!! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/5leY5O1MVH — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 28, 2022

Either someone convinced him or it was offered a big payday or decided to return himself we are glad to see him return.



With the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the buzz surrounding Deadpool 3 perhaps seeing veteran Marvel actors return would be a good idea as it interest fans. Nicolas Cage has said he is open to returning as Ghost Rider, so other actors may also be interested in returning.



With the Secret Wars storyline being used for Avengers 6 we’ll see if such a thing happens.



Are you excited for Deadpool 3?



Source: comicbook.com