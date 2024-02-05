How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake To Be ‘Its Own Thing’







The Live-Action Remake of DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon is gearing up with multiple recent cast announcements for many of the cast and crew. Admittedly, there has been some controversy surrounding some of the casting.







Some have been wondering how the story would transfer from animation to live-action. The multiple live-action remakes from Disney have been a rather mixed bag, so there is some worry about lower quality. But it looks like we may have a hint at what we can expect.



In a recent interview with actress Nico Parker, who was cast as the live-action Astrid, she gave some rather interesting details about how this film will differ from the original films.



“I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it’s its own film and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character. It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant.“



“It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play-by-play of that.’ And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what.“







While many have become familiar with the animated adventures, it should be noted that the franchise was based on a book series by British author Cressida Cowell, with the first book releasing all the way back in 2001. So, the films themselves may have also taken liberties from their source material.



The film will still have the familiar feel that the original films had, as the first film’s co-director, Dean DeBlios, will be helming the project. And remember, if you aren’t interested, you can still watch the original instead.



The film is currently set for a June 13, 2025 release, which will be in the same year as the new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, will open.



Source: Collider