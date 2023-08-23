How To Make Disney Parks and Movie Recipes At Home







Disney parks are known for food, from popular dishes at restaurants to special festival menu items. Many fans want to keep the magic alive when they aren’t in the parks by recreating recipes at home. Sometimes, it’s fun to find recipes inspired by favorite Disney movies or films too. But where do you find these recipes?

Today, we have you covered. Here is a list of some cookbooks that will provide inspiration and give you that taste of Disney (mostly without the kick to the wallet.)

These are all available on Amazon. However, you likely can find some of these on other retail sites or used on sites like eBay or Mercari. (These do contain referral links, but they will not add any cost to you.)

Let’s take a look!

That’s a great price for 101 recipes!

This book is filled with recipes and personalized notes from the chefs who created and enhanced them.

Some of the recipes included are:

Dagobah Slug Slinger

Watermelon Lemonade

Chef Mickey’s Breakfast Pizza

Pork Goulash Pierogi

Flame Tree Barbecue Sauce

Holiday Ham Slider with Pineapple Cherry Jam

Mickey Mouse Beignets

Rainbow Sprinkle Whoopie Pies

Grey Stuff

If you are looking for a Walt Disney World focused book

This book was released last year for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary and contains some of the popular recipe requests like Dole Whip, Ronto Wraps or Tonga Toast!

BREAKFAST LASAGNA

FROZEN PINEAPPLE TREAT INSPIRED BY DOLE WHIP®

HANDWICH 3.0

IMPOSSIBLE™ MEATLOAF

TONGA TOAST

CANADIAN CHEDDAR CHEESE SOUP

GOBI MANCHURIAN

BATUUAN RONTO WRAP

ORANGE BIRD FLIP

Another book full of recipes is an unofficial cookbook and this one I have seen at Walmart as well!

“Recreate favorites like the classic Dole Whip and Mickey Pretzels to new favorites like blue milk from Star Wars land and Jack Jack’s Cookie Num Nums from Pixar Pier.”

It, like the other books, is highly rated!

EPCOT is one of the premier locations for food and there’s a cookbook focused on that park!

This book contains 100 recipes from EPCOT, including:

“Jumbo Pretzels from Sommerfest in the Germany Pavilion

-Fish and Chips from Yorkshire County Fish Shop in the United Kingdom Pavilion

-Avocado Margaritas from La Cava del Tequila in the Mexico Pavilion

-Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches from L’Artisan des Glaces in the France Pavilion

-And much more!”

Do you love Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Food and Beverage Offerings? There is a cookbook for that too!

This one features 70 recipes!

“Featuring seventy recipes—including sides, sauces, soups, breads, main courses, desserts, and drinks—this comprehensive cookbook is a hyperspace route to the tastiest treats in the galaxy, bringing a little taste of Black Spire Outpost right into your own home.”

This one isn’t even out yet but is an unofficial guide for restaurant menus at Disney Parks!

This one is up for pre-order with a release date of September 19, 2023.

“100 table service and quick service restaurant favorites to help you make your own Disney-inspired menu. You’ll learn to make:

Tiffins Signature Bread Service from Tiffins

-Fried Chicken Dinner from Plaza Inn

-Herb-Salted Pork Tenderloin from Be Our Guest

-Chocolate Cake from Satu’li Canteen

-Popping Particle Punch from Pym’s Tasting Lab”

This book releases on October 24, 2023.

Featuring 80+ recipes. “Experience delicious dishes inspired by your favorite Disney animated films from 1937 to now with Disney: Cooking Through the Decades! Featuring Disney’s classic films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Encanto, fans will delight in the enchanting, easy-to-prepare recipes in this cookbook, from magical main courses to delectable desserts.”

You can also find books focusing on your favorite Disney franchises too!

This book features over 70 recipes based on the popular ‘Hocus Pocus’ franchise!

I love this one!

“Create delicious Hawaiian recipes inspired by Disney’s Lilo and Stitch with your ‘ohana with Lilo and Stitch: The Official Cookbook! The book features both traditional Hawaiian dishes––such as Ahi Poke, Chicken Long Rice, and Lomi Salmon––and original recipes based on foods featured in the film and the beloved characters who enjoy them, including Hukilau Haupia Cake, Pelekai Sweet and Sour Pork, and David’s Dawn Patrol Loco Moco.”

“This deliciously evil cookbook features more than 50 tasty, easy-to-follow recipes inspired by the dastardly Disney Villains. From bewitching appetizers to delectable mains to decadent desserts, this cookbook offers Disney Villain-themed treats for every meal and occasion.”

“Discover over fifty mouthwatering recipes for appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks inspired by the movie, with options for sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian guests, including Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes, Sally Patchwork Layer Cake, and Jack Skellington White Chocolate Skull Bowls with Chocolate Mousse.”

Another amazing book coming out later this year!

“Dozens of mouthwatering recipes, including Bantha Surprise, Wroshyr Bramble, Jelly Life Day Orbs, and Mudhorn Eggnog. Cookie will also show you how to create family-friendly crafts, from your very own Life Day Orbs to Wookiee Robes, that will help you celebrate Life Day, even if you’re not on Kashyyyk!”

There are even Universal-themed cookbooks!

Over 75 recipes!

“Bring the thrill of Universal straight to your kitchen with The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook! From favorite snacks and main dishes to refreshing drinks and popular desserts, this book features more than 75 recipes for your favorite treats from Universal Studios Orlando, Universal’s Island of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal Studios Hollywood. You’ll learn how to make:

-The Big Pink from Lard Lad Donuts

-Fish and Chips from The Three Broomsticks

-Minion Banana Taffy from Super Silly Stuff

-Moose Juice from Moose Juice, Goose Juice

-Korean Beef Tacos from Bumblebee Man’s

-Unicorn Cupcakes from Minion Café

-Pumpkin Juice from Hog’s Head”

There are cookbooks for most popular franchises. Deadpool, Golden Girls, Friends, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, and Studio Ghibli. They even have them for video games like Elder Scrolls, Minecraft, Halo, Zelda, Overwatch and Sonic the Hedgehog.

It’s actually quite impressive the amount of cookbooks they offer for various IP.

Which one of these books do you own or wish you owned? What is your favorite Disney dish or recipe?

Comment and let us know!