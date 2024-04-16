How Long Will Disneyland Ban You For Selling Tickets on eBay?







We get it. Sometimes, you buy tickets for Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and you cannot make it: someone gets sick, or there’s a sudden money-sucking event that makes it impossible to go to the Happiest Place on Earth. However, selling your tickets on eBay could lead to a ban, but for how long? And can you appeal the decision?

A Magic Key holder recently discovered the consequences of trying to sell Disneyland Sweethearts’ Nite tickets on the popular auction site. The Press-Telegram reports that a gentleman named Andrew Rich was hit with Mickey’s ban hammer for violating ticket rules.

Rich and his wife intended to attend the Disneyland St. Valentine’s Day event, but the couple caught COVID shortly before the Sweethearts’ Nite event on February 6. Instead of accepting the loss and eating the cost, Rich took to eBay to recoup the lost money.

He wasn’t scalping, thankfully. Rich offered the admission for the same price he paid. However, the TOS he agreed to when purchasing the tickets made this verboten.

Someone snitched on Rich. Yes, Disneyland fans will turn on each other pretty quickly. The Walt Disney Company was informed that Sweethearts’ Nite tickets were on eBay. This led to the seller having his Magic Key pulled.

Andrew Rich found himself the proud papa of a one-year suspension from the park. He would also not receive a refund for the pass he had already paid $1,099 for.

How did Disney know? According to the seller, he was logged into his Magic Key account when purchasing admission to the event, which linked it back to him. Does this mean he would face a different ban if he were not a Magic Key member? Like a general ban people get when they’re being jerks in the park?

The recently banned man didn’t take this action lying down. He contacted Disney Park’s top brass—Ken Potrock and Josh D’Amaro—to apologize and request a reprieve. However, none came.

So, the Mouse has no sympathy for ticket resellers. I’ve noted this. What’s the right way to go about this, then?

Cast Members try to be as accommodating as possible in situations like these. However, you’ll probably be SOL when it comes to special event tickets. Give the ticket hotline a call, anyway. Maybe they’ll find a way to make it all even out.

If you want to try to cheat the system, pick up an old book of tickets from the 1970s! From what we’ve seen, Disney will honor these ancient books with a single-day admission ticket.

