Hot Toys’ Star Wars Dewback Will Cost Serious Greenbacks

Hot Toys has returned to the Star Wars Original Trilogy for its next high-end 1:6 scale collectible. Straight from Tattooine, it’s the Sandtrooper Sergeant and a Dewback!
The Dewback measures 31.3″ long, 14.5″ tall, and 13.7″ wide. Upon its back is a highly detailed saddle complete with bags, a tarp, a bridle, and a 12″ tall Sandtrooper.
Although the Dewback is not posable, it does come with swappable parts, including a closed mouth and interchangeable right leg. The Sandtrooper, as with other Hot Toys figures, has loads of articulation.
If you happen to have the spare $700 lying around your weekend mansion in Malibu, then you can pre-order the Dewback from Sideshow Collectibles. Don’t worry; there’s a flex payment option, too. Those who are flush with cash at the moment have the option of putting the Star Wars collectible on layaway for $78.75, interest-free.
Surprisingly, the hand-painted Dewback comes with the least amount of accessories I’ve ever seen from a Hot Toys collectible:
- Approximately 37cm H x 80cm L x 35cm W
- One (1) interchangeable closed jaw
- One (1) interchangeable right standing leg
- One (1) set of leather like bridle and sculpted saddle with fabric saddle bags
However, the Stormtrooper Sergeant is loaded with extras:
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of weapons holding hands
- One (1) rod holding right hand
- One (1) Sandtrooper Sergeant armor with weathering effects
- One (1) creamy white colored pauldron
- One (1) shoulder pouch
- One (1) black under-suit
- One (1) creamy white belt with pouches
- One (1) pair of creamy white boots with weathering effects
- One (1) light repeating blaster
- One (1) heavy blaster
- One (1) survival backpack
- One (1) rod
- One (1) ring
- One (1) binoculars
- Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate.
[Source: Hot Toys]
[Source: Sideshow]
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.