Hot Toys’ Star Wars Dewback Will Cost Serious Greenbacks







Hot Toys has returned to the Star Wars Original Trilogy for its next high-end 1:6 scale collectible. Straight from Tattooine, it’s the Sandtrooper Sergeant and a Dewback!

The Dewback measures 31.3″ long, 14.5″ tall, and 13.7″ wide. Upon its back is a highly detailed saddle complete with bags, a tarp, a bridle, and a 12″ tall Sandtrooper.

Although the Dewback is not posable, it does come with swappable parts, including a closed mouth and interchangeable right leg. The Sandtrooper, as with other Hot Toys figures, has loads of articulation.

If you happen to have the spare $700 lying around your weekend mansion in Malibu, then you can pre-order the Dewback from Sideshow Collectibles. Don’t worry; there’s a flex payment option, too. Those who are flush with cash at the moment have the option of putting the Star Wars collectible on layaway for $78.75, interest-free.

Surprisingly, the hand-painted Dewback comes with the least amount of accessories I’ve ever seen from a Hot Toys collectible:

Approximately 37cm H x 80cm L x 35cm W

One (1) interchangeable closed jaw

One (1) interchangeable right standing leg

One (1) set of leather like bridle and sculpted saddle with fabric saddle bags

However, the Stormtrooper Sergeant is loaded with extras:

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of weapons holding hands One (1) rod holding right hand

One (1) Sandtrooper Sergeant armor with weathering effects

One (1) creamy white colored pauldron

One (1) shoulder pouch

One (1) black under-suit

One (1) creamy white belt with pouches

One (1) pair of creamy white boots with weathering effects

One (1) light repeating blaster

One (1) heavy blaster

One (1) survival backpack

One (1) rod

One (1) ring

One (1) binoculars

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate.

[Source: Hot Toys]

[Source: Sideshow]