Hot Toys Reveals Shuri As The Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theatres tomorrow. Today we’re getting the first look at Hot Toys’ newest premium action figure. Shuri has donned the Black Panther mantle, and looks very impressive.

The figure isn’t pricey, possibly because Shuri doesn’t come with as many accessories as other MCU Hot Toys releases. She can be pre-ordered right now for $264 at Sideshow Collectibles. The expected release date is between January and June of 2024. Over the past few years, Hot Toys has drastically improved the quality of these seemingly seamless costumes. Hopefully, the company has also solved the creasing issue we’ve seen with the Spider-Man costumes.

The figure will include a portrait of Letitia Wright, but it has not been finalized yet.

Hot Toys

The highly-detailed figure is beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features an all-new masked head with mystical elements; a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with impressive likeness; highly-poseable body structure; meticulously tailored Panther Habit suit with metallic silver, gold accent; a pair of vibranium gauntlets, a spear, interchangeable hands for fighting poses, and a figure stand.

Shuri’s Black Panther will come with the following features and accessories:

– One (1) newly crafted masked head with detailed patterns

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

– Approximately 28cm tall

– Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation

– Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands, including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of clenching hands

– One (1) pair of fists with vibranium gauntlet

– One (1) spear holding right hand

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

– One (1) black, silver and gold colored Panther Habit suit

Weapons:

– One (1) pair of Vibranium Gauntlets

– One (1) spear

Accessory:

– Specially designed figure stand with movie logo

What do you think of the new look? Should this figure come with more accessories? Let us know your thoughts below.

[Source: Hot Toys]

[Source: Sideshow Collectibles]