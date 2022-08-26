Hot Toys’ Iron Man Mark VII Open-Armor Looks Amazing

Hot Toys is offering yet another Iron Man figure, which seems to happen every month. However, this time, Tony Stark’s armor is a little different. Instead of being a high-priced action figure, this is a high-priced empty suit!

OK, at first, it doesn’t sound that impressive. That is … until you see the detailed interior of the Iron Man Mark VII suit. I’m a sucker for highly detailed miniatures, and this version of the Avenger from Iron Man 3 scratches that itch.

The back of the Mark VII is open, revealing all of the technical detail and LED lighting hidden inside. This is something we rarely get to see on screen, let alone in static form for up-close inspection. In addition, all the paneling is articulated, allowing the suit to be closed back up if you prefer that your Tin Man not look like he was the victim of a mighty fart.

Aside from the lighting, this is a relatively feature-free entry into the 1/6th scale Iron Man armory. However, the toy is still commanding a hefty price tag. The Mark VII is going for $365 and is expected to ship between this October and March 2024 from Sideshow Collectibles.

Engineered with incredible precision, the diecast collectible offers a more realistic impression with selected armor parts moveable to achieve the suit up scene in Iron Man 3. Measures approximately 32.5cm tall, the collectible features a standing armor with streamline design and sculpted interior revealing intricate mechanical composition; metallic colored painting on the armor with weathering effects on exterior; articulated armor pieces at the back of figure for alternate display modes, LED light-up function on arc reactor, and interior armor; a Tony Stark’s workshop inspired diorama display with LED light-up function.

The open-armor comes with the following features, but no Tony Stark:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark VII in Iron Man 3

– Approximately 32.5 cm tall

– Contains diecast material

– Special features on armor:

– Masterfully applied metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on the streamline armor

– LED-light circular arc reactor (power operated)

– LED-lights can shine through interior armor including head, shoulder, main body, arms and legs (blue light, power operated)

– Highly-detailed interior armors and mechanical design

– Specially designed diorama figure stage with LED light-up functions stage (white light, operated by battery or USB power)

Release date: Approximate Q4, 2023 – Q1, 2024

*Prototype shown is not final. Pending licensor approval

**Light up function operated using USB power

***USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required

****Battery not included for collectible figure base, 3A batteries (3 pieces) are required

*****Product details could be subjected to change without further notice

What do you think of this figure? Worth the money?

