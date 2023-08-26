Hot Topic Unveils New Her / Our Universe Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Line

Hot Topic has a new Her Universe / Our Universe drop. This time the line is based on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and features pieces based on Oogie Boogie. It celebrates the film’s 30th Anniversary.
Once again, the “Plus sized” models have their faces cropped out of the images.
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Glow-In-The-Dark Girls Drape Cardigan – $59.90
Sizes XS- 3X
Oogie Boogie Drape Cardigan Plus Size – $64.90
Sizes 0-5
“Well, well, well, what have we here? We’re gamblin’ on this cardigan to complete our Halloween Town outfit! Rep the Boogie Man with this drape cardigan from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Features glow-in-the-dark worms and stitches all over, and complete with a pointed hood with Oogie Boogie’s face on it!
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; line dry
- Glows in the dark“
Our Universe Oogie Boogie Glow-In-The-Dark Split Hoodie- $59.90 – $63.90 on sale (original price $59.90 – $63.90)
Sizes XS-3X
“Making your way to Oogie Boogie’s lair? Roll the dice if you dare! Cozy up in this The Nightmare Before Christmas zip-up hoodie! Featuring a black and neon green color-block design and a split glow-in-the-dark graphic of Oogie’s grimacing face on the chest. Comes with a zipper pocket on the left sleeve and thumbholes. Complete with an allover bug lining print, kangaroo pocket and drawstring hood. Pair it with the matching joggers to complete your Halloween Town look!
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low
- Glows in the dark“
Our Universe Oogie Boogie Split Jogger Sweatpants – $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Making your way to Oogie Boogie’s lair? Roll the dice if you dare! Cozy up in these The Nightmare Before Christmas joggers! Featuring a black and neon green split design with Oogie’s grimacing face printed on the front. Comes with side pockets, a back zipper pocket and an elasticated drawstring waistband. Pair them with the matching hoodie to complete your Halloween Town look!
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Jack & Oogie Boogie Sweatshirt –$49.90 – $53.90 is sale price, the (original price $49.90 – $53.90)
Sizes XS-3X
“Everybody scream! Everybody scream! Get Halloween Town ready with this The Nightmare Before Christmas sweatshirt! It has a black and neon green tie-dye wash, and features a distressed graphic of Jack holding a jack-o’-lantern and Oogie boogie lurking beside him. They are framed by “What a wonderful nightmare” in a dripping font.
- 80% cotton; 20% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Oogie Boogie & His Boys Patch Glow-In-The-Dark Cardigan- $59.90 – $63.90 is sale price (original price is $59.90 – $63.90)
Sizes XS-3X
“Headed to Christmas Town to kidnap Sandy Claws? Bundle up with Halloween Town flair with this The Nightmare Before Christmas button-front cardigan! Featuring raw edge patches on the front and sleeves with punk-inspired designs depicting Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock and Barrel. Plus, they glow in the dark!
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; dry flat
- Glows in the dark“
Her Universe Oogie Boogie & His Boys Glow-In-The-Dark Mom Jeans – $54.90
Sizes 0-19
Her Universe Oogie Boogie & His Boys Glow-In-The-Dark Mom Jeans Plus Size- $59.90
Sizes 16-28
“Headed to Oogie Boogie’s lair for a hot bowl of snake and spider stew? Then throw on these The Nightmare Before Christmas mom jeans for a bit of Halloween Town flair! This pair features glow-in-the-dark prints of Lock, Shock and Barrel down the legs, plus Oogie Boogie on one of the back pockets. Comes with destruction at the knees and a removable double side chain.
- 71% cotton; 28% polyester; 1 % spandex
- Wash cold; dry low
- Glows in the dark“
Her Universe Oogie Boogie Glow-In-The-Dark Hoodie Dress – $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Oogie Boogie Glow-In-The-Dark Hoodie Dress Plus Size – $54.90
Sizes 0-5
“We’d stay on Oogie Boogie’s good side if we were you! We hear he’s the meanest guy around! From The Nightmare Before Christmas, this zip-up hoodie dress features the one and only, Oogie Boogie, printed on the front. It has an oversized fit and comes with fishnet paneling on the sleeves, plus stitch designs. Comes with a drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket. It even glows in the dark!
- 65% polyester; 35% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low
- Glows in the dark“
Her Universe Oogie Boogie Dice Glow-In-The-Dark Crossbody Bag – $34.90
- 7″ x 7″
- Polyurethane
- Zipper closure”
Oogie Boogie Plush Backpack – $29.90
“Got some bugs to deliver to the Boogie Man? Pack ’em all into this plush backpack! From The Nightmare Before Christmas, this plush backpack is shaped just like Oogie Boogie, and comes with a zipper compartment on the back and adjustable straps.
- Body: 13″ x 17″
- Pocket: 7″
- Polyester
- Adjustable straps“
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
