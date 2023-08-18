Hot Topic Unveils New Disney Halloween Apparel from Her Universe and Our Universe







August is halfway over, and we are heading closer to Halloween! Hot Topic is ready to go with new Her Universe / Our Universe merchandise themed to Disney Halloween. There is also a Loungefly Mini backpack! Perfect for the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or wearing to the store because you can (which is what I do.)

I do have one question, though. Why does Her Universe hide the faces of plus-sized models in their photos? The smaller-sized models always have their faces showing, but plus-sized models have their heads cut off or their faces covered. Are they ashamed of heavier women? It just bothers me.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3XL

Sizes 0-5