Hot Topic Unveils New Disney Halloween Apparel from Her Universe and Our Universe

August is halfway over, and we are heading closer to Halloween! Hot Topic is ready to go with new Her Universe / Our Universe merchandise themed to Disney Halloween. There is also a Loungefly Mini backpack! Perfect for the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or wearing to the store because you can (which is what I do.)
I do have one question, though. Why does Her Universe hide the faces of plus-sized models in their photos? The smaller-sized models always have their faces showing, but plus-sized models have their heads cut off or their faces covered. Are they ashamed of heavier women? It just bothers me.
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe Disney Halloween Icons Stripe Girls Cardigan – $59.90
Sizes XS-3XL
Her Universe Disney Halloween Icons Stripe Girls Cardigan Plus Sized- $64.90
Sizes 0-5
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; dry flat“
Her Universe Disney Halloween Skeleton Hoodie Dress – $54.90
Sizes XS-3XL
Her Universe Disney Halloween Skeleton Hoodie Dress Plus Sized – $59.90
Sizes 0-5
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry flat“
Our Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Tie-Dye Sweatshirt – $42.90 – $46.90
Sizes XS-3X
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low”
Our Universe Disney Halloween Donald Duck Color-Block Hoodie – $54.90-$58.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Aw, phooey! Donald Duck’s treat bag may have burst open, but he’s still in the spirit of Halloween. Add this sweet Disney hoodie to your Halloween wardrobe, featuring Donald Duck dressed up as a candy corn printed at the center and candy printed down both color-block sleeves.
- 60% cotton; 40% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Halloween Vintage Costume Scuba Shortalls – $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Halloween Vintage Costume Scuba Shortalls Plus Size – $54.90
Sizes 0-5
“Ready for some frightfully fun times at the Disney Parks? Stay comfy in these bewitching shortalls! They feature an allover vintage-inspired print of the Sensational Six in adorable Halloween costumes. Comes with adjustable overall straps, cuffed legs and pockets.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low
- Adjustable straps“
Her Universe Disney Halloween Candy Corn Chain Mom Jeans -$54.90
Sizes 0-19
Her Universe Disney Halloween Candy Corn Chain Mom Jeans Plus – $59.90
Sizes 16-28
“Boo to you! Make sure your Halloween outfit is as sweet as candy corn with these Disney mom jeans. They feature Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck dressed in costumes on the legs, plus candy corn printed on the back pocket. Comes with a removable chunky chain in classic candy corn colors!
- 99% cotton; 1% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low
- Removable side chain“
Our Universe Disney Halloween Vintage Costumes Woven Button-Up – $44.90-$48.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Ready for some frightfully fun times at the Disney Parks? Stay comfy in this bewitching woven button-up! It features an allover vintage-inspired print of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy in Halloween costumes and fun verbiage.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Loungefly Disney Halloween Plaid Mickey Mouse Ears Mini Backpack – $59.90
Preorder for Ships by 09/05/23 – 09/16/23
“Ready for some frightfully fun times at the Disney Parks? Pack all of your essentials into this spooktacular mini backpack! Get ready for all the fall vibes with this bag, featuring an orange and black plaid design with candy printed on the front zipper pocket and on the Mickey Mouse ears up top, plus a Mickey Mouse pumpkin and ghost! Comes with front zipper pocket and interior drop pocket.
- 9″ x 4 1/2″ x 11″
- Polyurethane
- Front zipper pocket
- Interior drop pocket“
