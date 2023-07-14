Hot Topic Unveils 30th Anniversary Nightmare Before Christmas Pieces By Her Universe

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


It’s been 30 years since “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” film released and to celebrate Her Universe / Our Universe has a new 30th-anniversary collection now available at Hot Topic.

Let’s take a look!

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Stripe Twofer Hoodie- $54.90

Sizes XS-3X

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Stripe Twofer Hoodie Plus Sized- $59.90

Sizes 0-6

Everybody, scream! Everybody, scream… for the Pumpkin King! This The Nightmare Before Christmas twofer hoodie is perfect for bringing the Halloween spirit to Christmas Town! It has an oversized fit and features printed bones and black and orange striped detailing on the sleeves. Comes with Jack’s face printed at the chest and contrast orange stitching throughout. Complete with a drawstring hood, front zipper with O-ring pull and kangaroo pockets.

  • 52% cotton; 48% polyester
  • Wash cold; dry low

Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Pumpkin Hoodie -$54.90-$58.90

Sizes XS-3X

“Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Pumpkin Hoodie
Channel all the Pumpkin King energy just in time for Halloween with this The Nightmare Before Christmas hoodie! Featuring a print of our man, Jack, holding a jack-o’-lantern at the chest, plus “The pumpkin king” and Halloween icons printed down the sleeves. Comes with contrast orange stitching throughout, a drawstring hood and kangaroo pouch.
  • 52% cotton; 48% polyester
  • Wash cold; dry low

Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Face Woven Button-Up – $44.90 – $48.90

Sizes XS-3X

Our man Jack is king of the Pumpkin Patch

Everyone hail to the Pumpkin King now
Scream like a banshee ’cause this woven button-up will get your wardrobe ready for Halloween! This The Nightmare Before Christmas piece features an allover print of Jack Skellington’s face.
  • 100% rayon
  • Wash cold; dry low

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress- $49.90

Sizes XS-3X

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress Plus Size – $54.90

Sizes 0-5

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress

Show up to the next town meeting Halloween-ready in this The Nightmare Before Christmas dress! This frightfully fun piece features an allover orange, flocked design depicting Jack’s face, Zero and pumpkins. Comes with a contrast orange pointed collar, velvet lace-up detailing at the bust and side seam pockets.
  • 80% polyester; 18% rayon; 2% spandex
  • Wash cold; dry low

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiderweb Girls Top-$34.90 – $38.90

Sizes XS-3X

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiderweb Girls Top Plus – $39.90

Sizes 0-5

“Get ready to bring the fright to Halloween Town in this top that is Pumpkin King-approved! From The Nightmare Before Christmas, this top has a fitted, skimmer silhouette and features an orange contrast panel down the center with a spiderweb mesh overlay. Comes with embroidered detailing of Jack Skellington’s face and filigree along the neckline. Complete with puff sleeves.

  • 80% polyester; 18% rayon; 2% spandex
  • Wash cold; dry low”

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiral Hill Jogger Sweatpants- $49.90

Sizes XS-3X

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiral Hill Jogger Sweatpants Plus – $54.90

Sizes 0-5

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiral Hill Girls Jogger Sweatpants
Life’s no fun without a good pair of joggers! Lounge around in comfort while planning next Halloween’s festivities in these The Nightmare Before Christmas sweatpants! Featuring a Spiral Hill and graveyard scene printed down the legs. Comes with an elasticated drawstring waistband, side seam pockets and elasticated ankles. Pair it with the matching hoodie to complete your Halloween Town ‘fit!

  • 52% cotton; 28% polyester
  • Wash cold; dry low

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


