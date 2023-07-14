Hot Topic Unveils 30th Anniversary Nightmare Before Christmas Pieces By Her Universe

It’s been 30 years since “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” film released and to celebrate Her Universe / Our Universe has a new 30th-anniversary collection now available at Hot Topic.
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Stripe Twofer Hoodie- $54.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Stripe Twofer Hoodie Plus Sized- $59.90
Sizes 0-6
“Everybody, scream! Everybody, scream… for the Pumpkin King! This The Nightmare Before Christmas twofer hoodie is perfect for bringing the Halloween spirit to Christmas Town! It has an oversized fit and features printed bones and black and orange striped detailing on the sleeves. Comes with Jack’s face printed at the chest and contrast orange stitching throughout. Complete with a drawstring hood, front zipper with O-ring pull and kangaroo pockets.
- 52% cotton; 48% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Pumpkin Hoodie -$54.90-$58.90
Sizes XS-3X
- 52% cotton; 48% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Face Woven Button-Up – $44.90 – $48.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Our man Jack is king of the Pumpkin Patch
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress- $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress Plus Size – $54.90
Sizes 0-5
“Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress
- 80% polyester; 18% rayon; 2% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiderweb Girls Top-$34.90 – $38.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiderweb Girls Top Plus – $39.90
Sizes 0-5
“Get ready to bring the fright to Halloween Town in this top that is Pumpkin King-approved! From The Nightmare Before Christmas, this top has a fitted, skimmer silhouette and features an orange contrast panel down the center with a spiderweb mesh overlay. Comes with embroidered detailing of Jack Skellington’s face and filigree along the neckline. Complete with puff sleeves.
- 80% polyester; 18% rayon; 2% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low”
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiral Hill Jogger Sweatpants- $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiral Hill Jogger Sweatpants Plus – $54.90
Sizes 0-5
- 52% cotton; 28% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
These pieces are available now!
