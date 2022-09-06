Hot Holiday Toys For 2022, Disney and More

I know it only is September but now might be a good time to get a jump on your holiday shopping. With supply chain issues and inflation hitting the toy aisles it is better to be early when shopping for their holiday wish list. To give you a bit of a head start I have compiled a list of “Top” holiday toys for 2022. Some are Disney themed and some are not, but we here at Pirates and Princesses are about helping the consumer any way we can.

These options were based on various lists, parent discussions, trends in the toy aisle and observations I’ve made.

Let’s take a look!

Magic Mixies

These are all the rage right now. They are incredibly popular and most toy blogs are mentioning them.

Magic Mixies Cauldron – $74.99

Experience real magic – just mix your potion and make your pet! Who will you magically create?

Includes all magic ingredients you need and a special Wand to mix a potion and make a cute furry friend…be amazed as your Magic Mixie appears through the mist!

Follow the spell by adding the magical ingredients to your Cauldron one step at a time, waiting for the green light and tapping 3 times…when the potion is finished watch as REAL MIST begins to rise from the Cauldron

So adorable and so interactive, your Magic Mixie reacts to your touch and responds to your wand – they love to perform spells with you and may even grant you a wish!

These come in pink and blue.

Amazon has it on sale for -$48.99

Walmart – $59.00

A Crystal Ball will be out in October, but pre-orders are available.

Real Magic Returns when you cast your spell and create a fortune telling pet inside the Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball! Who will you magically create?

Your interactive light up wand reacts with your Crystal Ball and your Magic Mixie! Watch as REAL Magic happens with the wave your Wand!

Perform each step of the Creation Spell to summon the magic mist, give your Mixie its voice and color, then teach it how to tell fortunes. You’ll be amazed as your Mixie magically appears through the mist!

Your Mixie is full of magic and wants to share it with you! Perform different spells, play an interactive fun game together and have your fortune told!

Your interactive wand, Crystal Ball and Magic Mixie have over 80 lights, sounds and reactions to discover!

The Magical Crystal Ball can be used again and again! Reset it so you can perform the mist-filled creation process or reveal other items inside. You can also use your Crystal Ball as a Night-Light for a magical bed time routine! Walmart – $76 (October 11)

Magic Mixies Small Reveal Cauldron – $9.99

Your magic wand reveals your Mixlings magic power! Will you find the wand that activates your Enchanters, Morphers and Fliers’ Gem? Or will you find the Pippette wand that unleashes your Vanishers power? There’s also a Glow In the Dark wand to find that unlocks your Spellsters magic!

What magical power does your Mixling have? Are they an Enchanter with enchanting eyes? A Flier with magical appearing wings? A Morphling who can change their shape? A Vanisher that can become invisible or a Spellster who can light up the night?

Repeat the magic Cauldron reveal and make the Mixlings appear again and again!

Use your Cauldron to store your Mixlings and trinkets!

There are 40+ Mixlings to discover and create across Series 1. Collect the whole World of Magic Mixies Mixlings!

There are refill kits you can buy as well at Amazon and Walmart.

Imaginext Buzz Lightyear

Imaginext has some Buzz Lightyear inspired toys this year!

Amazon has an exclusive Buzz Lightyear Robot Playset – $58.99

Kids ages 3-8 years can recreate the action of Disney·Pixar Toy Story robot that’s a spaceship, launch pad, and playset!

Place Buzz figure in the spaceship cockpit & turn the Power Pad to open wings; manually launch to blast off!

Right arm is a projectile launcher with open ports for loading and firing

Left arm is a claw to pick up villains and drop them in the jail in the left foot

Includes Buzz Lightyear figure, space alien figure, removable spaceship, and 3 projectiles

Walmart Has an Exclusive Battle Zurg – $16.88

Age Range: 3 to 8 Years

Kids can recreate the outer-space action of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear with this 7-inch-tall Zurg and Buzz Lightyear (Space Ranger Alpha) figure set

Press the button to launch a projectile from Battle Blast Zurg’s arm

Buzz Lightyear figure stands 3 inches tall and featuring movable arms and legs for realistic action

Both stores sell other Imaginext Buzz Lightyear items as well.

Rainbow High

My daughter loves these dolls. LOL Dolls are usually popular too, but this year I think Rainbow High might beat them out.

Walmart has some Exclusive Costumed Dolls up for Pre-order (October 11) Here.

Amazon also has a wide selection. Some of the prices are lower than Walmart.

Bluey

I’ve got a feeling Bluey is going to be big this year.

Amazon Exclusive Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toy Box, 2.5-3 inch Figures – $99.99

The Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toybox is huge at a whopping 17″ tall and 30″ wide when you open it up!

Press the Octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases!

The Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse includes 2.5″ and 3″ Figures of Bingo and Bluey plus Chattermax and Nana Figures!

Includes Bluey and Bingo’s Toys so you can recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show!

There is even a moving Dancefloor! Attach your Figures and move the Lever to recreate the opening dance scene of the show!

Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Playset

Go On The Ultimate Caravan Adventure With Bluey’S Family And Friends In Bluey’S Ultimate Caravan Adventures Playset

Flip And Fold Out The Caravan To Reveal A Bedroom, Kitchen And Dining Room For Your Bluey Figures To Play In

Bluey’S Caravan Adventure Playset Includes The Heeler 4Wd Family Vehicle. Hook It Up And Hit The Highway

Bluey’S Caravan Adventure Playset Comes With 12 Fun Accessory Pieces Including Three 2.5″ Bluey Figures

More Bluey Toys are on Amazon and Walmart

LEGO

Legos are always popular. You can’t go wrong with these and sets like Minecraft, Star Wars, Marvel and Nintendo are always a hit!

Here are a couple of ones you might be interested in!

LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House 43202- $47.99

Disney The Madrigal House (43202) set. The adventure starts with opening the box!

Discover who lives inside! This 587-piece set features 3 levels, a spinning weather vane, flipping bed and waving shutters, a unique sticker sheet, plus plenty of accessories for endless stories

Featuring Disney’s Abuela and Mirabel mini-doll figures, an Antonio micro-doll figure, plus Chispi and butterfly LEGO figures, this colorful, 3-level set is made for creative fun

Endless imaginative fun. With the casa measuring over 10 in. (26 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep, this set is perfect for extended play periods and looks great on display

LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Castle 43205 – $99.95

What’s in the box? – This 698-piece set features an opening, lockable castle with 4 levels, 5 bedrooms, a celebration cake, an animal playground and a key, plus accessories to spark endless adventures

Iconic characters – Featuring Disney’s Ariel, Moana, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana mini-doll figures, plus 5 LEGO animal figures, this set is designed for endless imaginative adventures

Details to spark play – This set is designed for extended play sessions. The open castle measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 21 in. (53 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep and looks great on display

LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon 21189 – $34.99

Iconic features – Includes the cave explorer, 3 skeletons and 3 biomes: a dripstone cave with a rock-fall function; a lush cave with bushes, clay and torches; and a dungeon with a skeleton spawner

Many ways to play – Kids can build, explore, battle and operate fun features as they embark on endless Minecraft adventures, then rebuild the set for even more creative play.

Reconfigurable fun – Measuring over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep, this versatile set is packed with play possibilities

LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village 21188 – $129.99

Minecraft characters – Includes a llama herder, llama knight, savannah villager, blacksmith villager, pillager, vindicator, llama, baby llama and a baby sheep

The llama house opens up for imaginative role play in a variety of rooms. Outside are animals to care for and 6 customizable buildings that can be positioned almost anywhere

Measuring over 12 in. (31 cm) high, 12 in. (30 cm) wide and 11.5 in. (30 cm) deep, this reconfigurable set is bursting with play possibilities

Amazon

Walmart

There are all kinds of Minecraft sets!!! They are popular!

LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar 75340 -$44.99

8 LEGO Star Wars characters – C-3PO and R2-D2 in festive outfits, Darth Vader in a summer outfit, plus Luke Skywalker, a Clone Trooper Commander, Snowtrooper, Battle Droid and a Gonk Droid

10 mini build vehicles – Republic Gunship, Droid Trifighter, ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, Luke’s Landspeeder, T-16 Skyhopper, V-35 Landspeeder, B-wing, TIE Interceptor and Hoth AT-ST

6 other mini builds – Moisture vaporator, a beach scene, ammo rack, Hoth defense turret, Hoth laser and a Wampa cave

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of The Galaxy 2022 Advent Calendar 76231 – $44.99

24 daily treats – Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar (76231) is a gift to inspire creative building and imaginative play

Iconic characters – Includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis minifigures and more to combine with mini builds and accessories

Mini build models – Buildable play experiences include a drone, the Guardians’ spaceship, a snowman in Thanos’s armor and lots more

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol is usually a safe bet for Holiday shopping. Like LEGO and Bluey, both boys and girls love Paw Patrol.

This year the Paw Patrol Big Pups Truck Stop HQ is likely going to be a winner!

OVER 3” FEET WIDE: Raise the control room, to transform the HQ playset into rescue mode, to create room for all 6 pups and their Big Rig Trucks, then use the launcher to race off and save the day!

CHASE ACTION FIGURE & TOY TRUCK: Featuring Chase, in his new Big Truck uniform! Put Chase in the driver’s seat, head to the launcher, then push the button in the command center to blast into action!

LIGHTS & SOUNDS: Push the PAW Patrol badge on the roof of the control room, to activate the lights and sounds, and add to the fun and excitement while reliving your favorite scenes from the show!

The cost on this one is $99.99, however Amazon and Walmart both have it on sale.

Cocomelon

Of course Cocomelon is going to be huge.

The Boo Boo JJ Doll is expected to be a big hit. There are two versions I have found at two different price points.

The basic Boo Boo JJ Doll at Walmart – $34.97

The Deluxe Boo Boo JJ Doll (Amazon Exclusive) -$44.99

Another perennial favorite is Nerf!

This year the big Nerf item will likely be a new gelfire blaster. I do not envy a parent cleaning it all up though.

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster & 10,000 Gelfire Rounds – $79

BURST INTO BATTLE WITH NERF PRO GELFIRE BLASTERS: The blasters fire hydrated rounds that burst on impact and deliver high-performance blasting to ignite your competitive advantage. Ages 14 and up

10,000 NERF PRO GELFIRE DEHYDRATED ROUNDS: Add water to hydrate the soft super absorbent polymer projectiles. They fire at a high velocity and burst when they hit a target. No pick-up needed

NERF PRO GELFIRE FULLY AUTOMATIC MYTHIC BLASTER: Has full auto and semi auto modes, high-capacity 800-round quick-swap hopper, and removable rechargeable battery with easy slide-in, slide-out feature

FIRES UP TO 10 ROUNDS PER SECOND*: Select full auto or semi auto mode and fires up to 10 rounds per second for extreme rate of fire and maximum battle overload in outdoor games

Nintendo Switch OLED -$349.99

It’s basically the same system with a better and larger screen. It’s likely going to sell out quickly this year.

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

White Joycon

Neon Blue and Red

Splatoon Edition

Little People Barbie Dream House – $49.97

It’s like pre-Barbie for little kids.

Interactive Barbie DreamHouse pretend playset for toddlers and preschool kids ages 18 months to 5 years

4 play points activate fun lights and 45+ songs, sounds, and phrases

Move the elevator up and down all 3 floors of play

Send a figure zooming down the spiral slide from the top floor into the light-up pool

Playset comes with 2 Little People figures and 5 play pieces, all sized for small hands to grasp and move, helping to strengthen fine motor skills

There are other figures and a car you can get as well.

Jurassic World Dominion Super Colossal Giganotosaurus Action Figure with Eating Feature – $41.97

Jurassic World and dinosaur toys will likely be big this holiday season too. But the Jurassic World Giganotosaurus seems to be one that is hitting a lot of lists.

Kids can take out all their animal instincts with this Giganotosaurus that comes in a mighty size – more than 3 FEET LONG -and can gobble up mini figures whole! Mini figures sold separately and subject to availability

Unlatch the stomach to release the prey swallowed by the carnivorous dinosaur and start all over again

Tell tall tales! This gigantic figure features a marbleized finish and the authentic sculpting, texture and colors that will let fans easily recognize this dinosaur from Jurassic World Dominion and bring the thrills home!

Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse

Gabby’s Dollhouse items are very popular and this holiday the dollhouse will likely be a hit.

OVER 2 FEET TALL: With its cat-inspired shape and colorful details, Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse looks just like the one from the show. It’s the ultimate setting for your exciting pretend play adventures!

ELEVATOR AND DELIVERY TOWER: Play on 4 floors and explore 7 different rooms! Drop deliveries in the tower, ride the Cat-A-Vator to each floor, discover hidden surprises on the room backdrops and more!

15 PIECES: Play right out of the box with Gabby and Pandy Paws, 2 Dollhouse Deliveries, 3 accessories and 8 furniture pieces, including a couch, slide, table that flips from breakfast to dinner and more!

8 SOUNDS AND PHRASES: Press the button in front of the dollhouse to hear music, sounds and phrases from the show, including the theme song! This exciting kids toy requires 3 AAA batteries (not included).

Monster High Dolls

Monster High dolls are coming back in October and I expect they might be popular among new and younger viewers.

You can see these dolls HERE. Keep your eyes peeled for these ones.

Of course these are all simply suggestions. Children are all different and won’t all enjoy the same toys! No matter what, I would get started on your shopping as early as possible, just in case there are toy shortages or supply chain issues. Most of us don’t want to pay 3X+ the price on eBay later.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!