Homemade Zombie Fingers In Celebration of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party







Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is just a week away. To celebrate I tried my hand at making Zombie Fingers like the ones that will appear at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe. Of course theirs look way better, but here is what I made and the recipe if you want to give it a try.

First up is the description of the item. It reads, “Almond cookie fingers, Key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls, and sugar eyes.”

For mine, I did not do the caramel crisp pears or white chocolate ganache, although making the ganache should be fairly easy. I stuck to the almond cookie fingers and Key Lime pie filling.

I’m honestly not sure if I should say “Nailed It!” now or not, but it tasted good.

First, you need to make the almond cookie.

If you don’t like almonds or are allergic, or don’t want to spend a lot of money for a tiny bag of almond flour, you can just make a sugar cookie or shortbread cookie. I would have thought these were shortbread, given how nicely they are shaped, but it says “almond cookie,” so I made almond cookies.

I tried to be as “authentic” as my baking skills would allow, so I went all in on the almond cookie.

What you will need:

1/3 Cup Melted Butter

1/2 Cup Packed Brown Sugar

1 Egg

1 Tsp Vanilla

3/4 Tsp Almond Extract

2 Cups Almond Flour (not meal)

1/2 Tsp Baking Soda

1/4 Tsp Salt

Green food coloring

Almond slivers

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a large bowl combine butter and sugar. Then add egg and vanilla and almond extract.

Mix in almond flour, baking soda, and salt. Then mix in the green food coloring until the desired color. Form finger shapes by making cylindrical shapes and using a knife or toothpick, mark two sets of two-three lines to indicate knuckles. Pinch in the dough slightly above each set of marks. (Word of advice. Do NOT make these very thick. These cookies spread a lot, so keep them on the thinner side.) Place cookies two inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Press almond slivers into the top of the “finger” for a nail. Bake 11-14 mins until done. Let sit for a minute or two before removing to cool.

Key Lime Filling

For this, I went with a no-bake version. You could also use a no-bake lime cheesecake recipe if you wish. (I may try that next time, but I was trying to stay closer to the description.)

You will need:

1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/2 Cup 2% or Whole Greek Yogurt (plain)

1 1/2 TBSP Grated Lime Zest

1/3 Cup + 1 TBSP Lime Juice

Green and Yellow food coloring

Candy Eye Pieces (You can likely find these at Walmart, in the baking aisle)

(You might need to double this recipe if you want to make a lot. I made a smaller batch.)

Using a mixer combine the sweetened condensed milk, Greek yogurt, lime zest and lime juice. It may seem a bit runny. (If you think it’s too runny add a bit of vanilla pudding mix or heavy whipping cream.) Add green and yellow food coloring until you get the desired color. Refrigerate for 20 minutes or until it firms up.

To Serve

Place the desired amount of lime filling in the bottom of a cup or glass. Add two cookies Place two candy eyes in front of the cookies.

Step 4 may be to go to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and buy the real thing from Cosmic Rays. But this may hold you over until then.

Hoping Disney releases the actual almond cookie recipe for these at some point because I would love to know how they held their shape so well.