‘Home Alone’ Fans Learn Grocery Prices Have Increased Significantly Since 1990







If you are a fan of the original “Home Alone” film from 1990, you probably remember the infamous grocery store scene where Kevin McCallister went to the store, used coupons, and bought a few bags of groceries for $19.83. But 33 years later, that cost has gone up significantly, highlighting how bad inflation can be. How much did it increase? According to Fox 11 about 250%

In the “Home Alone” film, Kevin (or KEVIN!) purchased several items, including Wonder Bread, a Stouffer’s TV Dinner, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, half a gallon of milk, Tropicana orange juice, Cling Wrap, Tide laundry detergent, Quilted Northern toilet paper, Snuggle dryer sheets, and a small pack of army men.

Fox11 says those items would cost $72.28 today. I think that depends on the area too because in my area the costs would be closer to $50 – $55. The lowest-priced item would still be over $2.50.

That is more than 150% increase. So we will split the difference and say about a 200% increase.

Families are struggling while income has not increased much when you compare national average incomes from 1990 to 2023. In 1990, the median household income was $50,200. In 2023, the national median household income is 70,784.

So while food prices have gone up 200%-ish, income has only increased about 40%. In my area, most people don’t make close to $70k or more. Inflation is expected in 33 years, but this highlights how bad it has gotten.

It isn’t even considering that many things have shrunk in size and increased in price over the years. Candy bars have gotten flatter. Ice cream containers have gotten narrower. Some containers now have indents in the bottom, so the package appears to be the same size while the content amount shrinks.

I know so many are struggling with recent inflation, which makes this entire premise extra interesting. Then you wonder how much that house cost. How much did all those booby traps cost? What were their utility bills like? How does that compare to 2023? I don’t have the answers, but I’m sure it was considerably less than it is today.

