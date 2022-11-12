Holiday Tribute Store Universal Studios Florida 2022 Opens

Not long ago. Universal Orlando unveiled some more details about the 2022 holiday events and offerings. In this announcement of details, we learned a little bit about the Holiday Tribute Store. We were told that four rooms would make up this Tribute Store as commonly happens with this recurring attraction. The Holiday Tribute Store will consist of four themed rooms inspired by Who-ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel, and New York vintage holiday decor.

Based on the pattern of the Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Tribute Store, we expected the final room to be the New York-inspired room. The last room of the Halloween Horror Nights store was based on an old-fashioned carnival/county fair-type event that exited into the “Sweet Revenge” scare zone. This New York-themed room was expected to be built on a similar concept by exiting into the New York area of Universal Studios Florida. However, we would have been wrong.

Before looking at the rooms, we should acknowledge that the Tribute Store façade appears understated compared to previous Tribute Stores. Still, the idea of entering a Macy’s style department store matches that façade.

The first room gave us an old school department store look with subtle nods to a Tribute Store. This room provided our New York theme.

The second room will delight every Wizarding World fan. Though this year, everything counts as understated. In the past, the Wizarding World made an excellent theme for a room in previous Holiday Tribute Stores. This year, the pattern of the beautiful Wizarding World-themed portions of the Tribute Store continues. Universal Orlando did want all guests to know that Hogwarts House-themed holiday ornaments would be for sale here.

The traditional hallway decorated with guests who paid for their photos to appear in this area reside on the walls. Some subtle homages to New York department store concepts also appear on the walls.

The third room themed to the fictional town of Who-ville offers plenty of merchandise for fans of Dr. Seuss and the mean one, Mr. Grinch. In this room, guests will find plenty to be impressed with. The Grinchmas popcorn bucket and Grinchmas Loungefly backpack will cause many people to examine their bank accounts to purchase these items. This room offered a Grinch photo op and a “Mold-a-Rama.” Yet, the molds were not available on opening morning.

Universal Orlando’s own Earl the Squirrel continues his pattern of being a great businessperson (or a “BusinessSquirrel” if you prefer). As usual, we have gotten clues that Earl would be a part of the Holiday Tribute Store for some time.

We have seen Earl be the mastermind behind a Christmas tree farm and even a Christmas Museum & Emporium for previous holiday seasons. This year, the clues pointed to a different “roadside” business. Earl appears to have “borrowed” from a roadside attraction in South Carolina. Well, some clues indicate Earl calls his version “North of the Border.” With all the Earl merchandise dominating Universal Orlando already, the power of Earl shines on.

His final room sat clouded in more mystery than the other rooms. This mystery went away when the Tribute Store officially opened. We see that Earl continues to work on his roadside attraction and has something new for us in the future also. This room contains the treat case. We tried several of these already covered in a different article. A “Mold-a-Rama” resides in this room also but was not working on opening morning. In addition, please take a photo of Earl–it will last longer!

The exit area gives us numerous clues of things to arrive in future. The power of Earl known no bounds.

Overall, the holiday Tribute Store will be popular once again this year. One major difference this year that Universal Orlando indicated before opening the store relates to the usually expected treats within this store. They stated that a variety of unique sweet treats will be in each themed room of the Tribute Store.

Like all Tribute Stores, this one will last for a set time. The theming and treats within this store will disappear soon into the year 2023. With the holiday celebration ending January 1st, 2023, we should expect the Tribute Store to close at the conclusion of business that day also. Of course, Universal Orlando will sell select items from Universal’s assortment of Holiday merchandise online at www.Shop.UniversalOrlando.com. Happy Holidays to all. Make sure to leave some nuts out for Earl this year.