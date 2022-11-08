Holiday Shopping Guide: The Prop Replicas Of Shop Disney

The gift-giving season is approaching rapidly. If your loved ones are fans of Disney-owned franchises, you’re probably wondering what unique presents you can get them. Well, I’m here to provide you with a Holiday Buyers Guide for prop replicas. Whether your family prefers Star Wars, Indiana Jones, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve tracked down unique gift ideas currently available on Shop Disney.

I suggest acting fast if you’re buying something from our following list. Since the end of Summer, several replicas have disappeared from Shop Disney. These include replicas of the Holy Grail and Sankara Stones from the Indiana Jones films.

Speaking of Indy, let’s kick off this list with items from the George Lucas and Steven Spielberg action-adventure franchise. First up is a replica of the Voodoo Doll seen in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The doll used by the Maharaja in the later half of the film. The doll, made in the visage of Indy, also includes a bejeweled pin and a display base. This replica is $130.

If, for whatever reason, you know a fan of 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, get ready to throw down $250 for a resin-cast replica of the film’s titular relic. The Crystal Skull replica is functional, meaning the eye sockets light up with the help of (3) AAA batteries. The skull measures 6″ tall by 13″ long. The on/off switch and battery compartment are hidden in the base of the skull.

Lastly, we have Indy’s leather jacket. Almost as iconic as the archeologist’s whip and fedora, the jacket is essential if you want to look like the man himself. Made from bovine leather, the jacket is fully lined with polyester and features all the necessary pockets to stow “recovered” trinkets. Indiana Jones’s jacket is $399 and is currently available in XS, S, M, XL, and 3XL.

Moving away from adventures on Earth, let’s journey into a galaxy far, far away. Surprisingly, Shop Disney offers fewer Star Wars replicas than I would have thought. The only two items of note are the Darksaber and Darth Vader’s lightsaber.

Both Legacy replicas are priced at $249.99 and have similar features. Vader’s saber has a removable blade, belt clip, and display stand. This version of the saber is based on The Empire Strikes Back, which includes the exposed wiring on the hilt. The saber requires (3) AAA batteries to illuminate the blade.

The Darksaber also includes a detachable blade and display stand. No belt clip is included. (3) AA batteries power the blade’s light-up effect.

Our last George Lucas-centered replica is Cherlindrea’s Wand from the Ron Howard-directed fantasy epic Willow. The twisted and gnarled instrument of magic is made from resin and comes with a Willow-branded display stand. This piece will set you back $85.

Shop Disney’s biggest replica offerings come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most of the items available now center around the Infinity Stones. So, if you know someone who loved the first few phases of the MCU, we’ve tracked down the perfect gifts.

The Tessaract was first seen in Captain America: The First Avenger. It was not officially referred to as an Infinity Stone during that film, but we soon learned it was indeed the Space Stone. Here it is represented in its cube form, with a light-up effect powered by (3) AAA batteries. The $99 cube measures roughly 3″x3″x3″.

Thor: The Dark World gave us the first look at the Reality Stone and the container it eventually ended up in. The stone has a light-up feature powered by (3) AA batteries. The container measures 8″x4″x4″. The top of the container has two folding handles, and the lid lifts to reveal the Reality Stone. This one is priced at $99.

Found by the most unlikely of people, the Power Stone was hidden inside an Orb on a dead planet. Eventually, the true power of the stone was revealed by a ragtag group of outlaws and mercenaries. This may be my favorite of the Infinity Stone replicas. The Orb, Power Stone, and stand make for a great display piece. The gem does light up with (3) AAA batteries and can be hidden within the orb just in case any sneaky thieves are nearby. The set is priced at $99.99.

The last hidden Infinity Gem on Shop Disney is inside the Eye of Agamotto. The replica of Doctor Strange’s necklace lights up and features a mechanism that reveals the Time Stone. Unlike the others, this item requires (4) LR44 button cell batteries, which are thankfully included. The Eye comes with a display stand but can also be worn. This one can be picked up for $99.99.

Don’t feel like collecting all six Infinity Gems by tracking down various replicas? No problem. Pick up the Nano Gauntlet, and it comes with every Infinity Stone! This 1:1 replica has light-up, and sound effects triggered when each stone is installed. The snap sound can also be activated by pressing the middle finger and thumb. The Nano Gauntlet can be worn, and the fingers are individually articulated. This $99.99 prop requires (3) AA batteries and measures 16″x7″x4″.

The final item on our list is the priciest. Based on the What If…? series and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness film, Captain Carter’s shield is a 1:1 limited edition replica. The vibranium shield is made from metal, abs, and polyurethane. It measures 24″ in diameter and features motion-based and impact sound effects powered by (2) AA batteries. The faux leather straps on allow the shield to be worn. This one is $400.

Which items will you be gifting to family and friends this holiday season? Let us know below.