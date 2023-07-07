Holiday Mickey and Minnie Jim Shore Items Arrive For Christmas in July on Shop Disney







Disney has already started to release Christmas items on Shop Disney! Today they dropped two new Mickey and Minnie Mouse holiday pieces by Jim Shore, making it Christmas in July for the online store.

Let’s take a look!

The piece measures Approx. 7 1/2” H x 9 3/4” W x 3” D.

“Getting restless? Countdown to Christmas with Mickey, Minnie and Jim Shore. This nostalgic countdown calendar features two multi-faced number blocks that help you mark the days ’til the big holiday. In fashionable winter attire, Minnie and Mickey sit atop the calendar counter ready to celebrate when you are!

”The Christmas Countdown” by Jim Shore

Fully sculpted Mickey and Minnie Mouse figures

Two numbered cubes can be arranged to count down the days until Christmas

”Days ’til Christmas” carved in front

Beautifully hand-painted and crafted from high-quality stone resin with intricate styling and attention to detail

Jim Shore’s unmistakable style evokes a sense of nostalgia with traditional themes, quilt patterns and design motifs inspired by American and European folk art“

This piece measures Approx. 6 3/4” H x 6” W x 3” D.

“This stylish seasonal creation by Jim Shore features Walt Disney’s merriest animated characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, in matching Santa suits with patchwork ears and wide smiles. Mickey rings a bell as he hugs Minnie, both with sprigs of holly in their hats.

”Jingle Bell” by Jim Shore

Fully sculpted figures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Santa suits

Beautifully hand-painted and crafted from high-quality stone resin with intricate styling and attention to detail

Jim Shore’s unmistakable style evokes a sense of nostalgia with traditional themes, quilt patterns and design motifs inspired by American and European folk art“

You can grab these amazing Jim Shore pieces on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!