Holiday Doughnut Season at Everglazed Disney Springs

Everything points to a sugar-filled 2022 holiday season at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs. Any theme park fan knows that the holiday season serves a prominent place in Orlando area theme park resorts. For example, in the extravagant doughnuts at Everglazed, we see the creators design some excellent holiday options. Since Everglazed’s official opening in early 2021, large sugar-filled raised yeast doughnuts have been impressing guests. Last year for their first holiday season at Disney Springs, guests could purchase a Thanksgiving-themed doughnut and a half-dozen festive holiday-themed doughnuts also.

If you thought Everglazed would skip Thanksgiving, you would be incorrect. All signs point to a return of the “Sweet Potato Pecan Pie Mash-Up” for the Thanksgiving season this year. This doughnut made its debut in 2021. As their marketing asks,” Who ate the Thanksgiving leftovers? You did! Welcome the return of the Thanksgiving donut at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew. The seasonal, limited-edition treat is an over-the-top sweet potato casserole and pecan pie mash-up. Cinnamon-sugar-dusted sweet potato fries, crunchy candied pecans, and sweet-salty bacon crown a plump glazed donut that is finished with a marshmallow cream drizzle, Yes, it’s going to be a stretchy pants kind of week.”

Last year, this doughnut earned good reviews. However, I suggest you make sure to acquire plenty of napkins before enjoying this picture-worth sweet treat. The balance of many different toppings shines with this doughnut in the past. Everglazed excels at keeping their doughnut toppings tasting good as opposed to many other themed doughnut places. Though we do not have a set release date for this doughnut yet, I would expect it this doughnut to appear the week of Thanksgiving (USA).

According to Disney Parks Blog, the half-dozen holiday doughnuts will return on December 1st, 2022. Last year, a similar holiday dozen doughnuts brought festive decorations on top of Everglazed raised yeast doughnuts. Also, according to Disney, those doughnuts will be around through December 31st. According to Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, this location will be bringing back its six-pack of holiday-themed donuts. These half dozen donuts shall be decorated to the nines with holly jolly edible decor. Guests should expect luscious buttercream with daily design tweaks and toppings showcasing the colors and images of the season.

If you find yourself looking for a sweet treat, these doughnuts would be a good choice. Also, do not forget that the “Take Six” doughnut arrived as part of the everyday line-up at Everglazed. As always, eat like you mean it!