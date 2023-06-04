Hocus Pocus 3 Teased In Recent Article







The New York Times put up an article about the man behind all the live-action remakes, Sean Bailey (so you know who to blame.) In the article, upcoming projects were mentioned, and one line give away that they are planning a Hocus Pocus 3 film for Disney+.

Because of course they are. They are apparently doing a Maleficent 3 as well, after the last one bombed hard.

“Mr. Bailey, who watched “The Little Mermaid” 18 times as it worked its way through Disney’s pipeline, has more than 50 movies in various stages of development and production, including live-action versions of “Moana,” “Hercules” and “Lilo and Stitch.” Yes, “Hocus Pocus 3” is happening. (His division makes two or three big-budget films annually for release in theaters and three modestly budgeted movies for Disney+.)”

While part of me is thrilled at the idea of more Hocus Pocus, the last film was a big letdown to many people. Disney is green lighting all these sequel films and shows based on beloved IP, but more often than not, the results are less than spectacular.

The Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score for the film was only 48%!

Hocus Pocus 3 had the Sanderson sisters return with the original actresses, but that was about it. Since they brought them back just to kill them again, it would likely mean a new film would be based on the characters from the last. Frankly, I remember very little about them because they weren’t memorable. Yet, I still remember all the characters from the original film, whom they excluded from the sequel.

I am not sure what demand there is for this. Frankly, the demand for the live-action “reimagining” isn’t high either, yet Disney and Sean Bailey keep pushing them out.

At some point, it’s better to just let sleeping witches lie and move on.

Source: New York Times