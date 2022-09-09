‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Has Been Released

The highly anticipated ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ film is coming to Disney+ on September 30, 2022. Now we will finally get a look at the upcoming film as a full trailer has been released.

Let’s take a look!

The synopsis reads:

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Aside from the fact that the first movie kind of ended it all and this seems like they are undoing that just to redo that. For original characters we only have the Sanderson sisters and Billy Butcherson which is kind of disappointing. However, it looks interesting enough and the witches seem to be “themselves.” Hopefully that is enough to make it good.

A poster has also been released for the upcoming film:

The actors in this one include: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belisa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Ann Fletcher (‘Dumplin’ and ‘The Proposal’) directs with Jen D’Angelo (“Happy Together,” “Workaholics”) as the writer. Producers include Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”), Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise) and David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) serving as executive producers.

The film will begin streaming on September 30, 2022 on Disney+.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!