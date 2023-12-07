Hilarious TikTok Videos Show “Feud” Between Universal Studios Grinch and Disneyland’s Mickey Mouse







The Grinch is an incredibly popular character at Christmastime, ranking up there with Santa Claus himself. Universal likes to go all in on the character during the holidays and they usually find actors who can play the role well. Universal Studios Hollywood’s Grinch actor showcased this well when he received a special gift from “Mickey.” In turn, Mickey was gifted with something from “The Grinch.”

This video was posted on TikTok on the @SocialTallGuy account and shows the Grinch receiving the gift of Disney Mouse ears.

Take a look!

The people filming hand the Grinch a gift. He peeks into the bag and then glares at them for a few seconds before reaching in and pulling out a set of Mickey Mouse Ears.

Meanwhile, the person filming says, “It came from a small friend,” and the Grinch tosses the gift bag away. The interaction gets even more fun from that moment.

Feigning offense, the Grinch exclaims, “Really? You bring this into my house! How dare you enter the Grinch’s lair and with such an abomination!”

He then says, “You know what I think about your gift?” He throws it on the ground and, putting his face close to the camera, says, “I’m better than Mickey. That’s all I got to say.”

But he picks the ears back up off the ground and whispers, “Thank You,” as he moves to put the ears behind the set area.

The performer perfectly encapsulates the Grinch from the movie version.

Then Mickey Mouse is gifted an onion by the Grinch

The hilarity continues after these videos. The couple decides to bring Mickey Mouse a gift from The Grinch.

After approaching Mickey Mouse they show him part of the video where they gifted the Grinch with Mickey ears. Mickey takes the phone and shows his handlers and PhotoPass photographer.

Then she reads him a card from the Grinch which says:

“To the Mouse,

How thoughtful of your friends to gift me a pair of your mouse ears. They will forever be my dog Max’s favorite chew toy. By the way, he’s way better than Pluto. I hope you enjoy my gift that tastes better than your churros.

Merry Grinchmas! It’s the awful time of year to send you wishes for a magical Grinchmas.

Your Pal, the mean one, Mr. Grinch.”

Mickey opens the gift and finds an onion. First, he acts like he will throw it, and then he eventually walks it to a trash can and throws it away.

The “feud” escalates even further when they revisit the Grinch and show him Mickey throwing the onion away.

After seeing Mickey toss out his “gift” the Grinch demands retribution saying.

“You crossed a line you don’t want to go down Willie (previously, the Grinch said they call Mickey Steamboat Willie.) You just crossed a line with me Willie! I’m going to talk to Jack Skellington, Okay. The skinny with the weird face dates the corpse girl. Yeah, I’m going to talk to him.

I’m going to talk to Elsa. I’m going to talk to Anna. I’ll have the whole kingdom froze. You got it! Your dirty old moat. I’m going to bring a vacuum in, suck it all out, and pour it your stinkin’ ear.”

Then they give him nasty nasty-looking onion and say it’s from the Disneyland trash can, and he bites it.

Before the “feud” really started there is another video where they gave the Grinch a Mickey jack-in-the-box.

People are loving this new Mickey vs the Grinch holiday battle. The videos are getting millions of views. I love the creativity. It’s a lot of fun and a publicity win for both Universal and Disney.

Give those actors a raise! Especially The Grinch!

I can’t wait to see where this goes next. You can follow along on TikTok.

What do you think? As they ask, are you on Team Mickey or Team Grinch?

Comment and let us know!

Source: @SocialTallGuy on TikTok and our friend Sarah for sharing it.