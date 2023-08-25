HHN 2023 House Merchandise Arrives at Universal Orlando







Each year, for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), some merchandise gets released based on the HHN houses. Today, the Halloween Horror Nights house merchandise arrived at Universal Orlando.

The Halloween Horror Nights house merchandise can be found at the All Hallows Eve Boutique in Universal Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime Store in Universal Studios Florida. This year, guests can sport shirts, hoodies, backpacks, and other merchandise to show off their Halloween Horror Nights 2023 style.

HHN House Shirt 2023 – $33.00

These classic black shirts have a pocket logo of the event on the front. On the back, all Halloween Horror Nights houses get a place to shine in that design. Of note, this shirt contains logos from all ten bouses. That contrasts with previous years, where not all houses appeared on the merchandise.

HHN House Hoodie – $60.00

The hoodie also comes in black. They show five of the Halloween Horror Nights houses on the back. The front displays the Halloween Horror Nights 2023 logo in the pocket area. Regarding the HHN houses shown, “Stranger Things” and “The Last of Us” get top billing. However, “Chucky” looks ominous right in the center. The Monsters Unleashed house and “The Exorcist: Believer” house logo appear on the bottom.

HHN House Coffee Mug – $16.00

Of course, Halloween Horror Nights merchandise includes a coffee mug. These display some of the critical HHN house logos.

HHN House Socks – $20.00

For looking for stylish Halloween Horror Nights socks after a typical rainstorm during Halloween Horror Nights, these socks will help. These feature the identical five houses as the hoodie.

House Magnet – $9.00

To fit with all your other magnets on the refrigerator, Halloween Horror Nights has one for you. If you want a more cost-effective souvenir, this one will fit that bill.

House Cinch Bag – $28.00

A cinch-style bag with the Halloween Horror Nights house logo appeared in Universal Orlando stores today, along with the other items.

Originals House Shirt – $30.00

This shirt contains logos of the five original houses. Dr. Oddfellow’s primary house logo appears in the middle.

If you want to show your fandom regarding the houses this year, Universal Orlando has plenty of options for you. Of course, Chucky will always be your friend to the end!

We wish you a happy, spooky season. We will see you in the fog starting next week.