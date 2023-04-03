‘Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition’ Pulls Into The Station at Hershey’s Chocolate World For the Attraction’s 50th Anniversary







In celebration of the 50th anniversary, “Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition” opens May 19 at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, PA.

Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction is opening a brand-new cinematic experience. This attraction should excite all train-loving families and candy enthusiasts, according to Hershey. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, “Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition” will be the first fully immersive, interactive experience of its kind in North America that incorporates all five senses.

This experience will take guests through an exploration of colorful candy worlds inspired by Hershey’s beloved brands. Guests will encounter new characters, like Ginny the Sweets Expedition Co. Engineer, through 270-degree 4K projection mapping and best-in-class special effects during “Hershey Great Candy Expedition.”

Suzanne Jones Speaks about Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition

“We are proud to bring fans a new experience unlike any other attraction of its kind in North America,” said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience. “HERSHEY’S GREAT CANDY EXPEDITION combines the nostalgia of train-style travel, the story of Hershey’s beloved candy brands, and cutting-edge technology into a brand-new family-friendly experience for all ages to mark Hershey’s Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary year!”

The 30-minute adventure will usher guests through three different main areas. This starts at Hershey’s Chocolate World Train Station, inspired by trains that Milton Hershey traveled on to explore and find ingredients for his candy-making. The train station is designed to bring guests back to the golden age of travel, outfitted with an Art Deco-inspired departure board, clocks, vignettes, and retro-style posters depicting each Hersheyland along the journey.

When it’s time to head to the official Sweets Expedition Co. Platform 73, guests will be immersed in the time-period-specific sights, locomotive sounds, and realistic experiential lighting as they step onto the Hersheyland Express.

Theatre Experience

Once seated inside the theater, guests will be surrounded by projection-mapped screens that whisk them away to colorful sweet stops using special effects. Scents, including berry, coconut, roasted peanut, and Hershey’s chocolate, will change along this adventure. To get from one candy-filled world to the next, guests can collectively control each of the train’s destinations by voting using light-up buttons on their armrests. The journeys through candy worlds like Jolly Rancher Junction, Kit Kat Timbers, Twizzlers Forest, and Almond Joy & Mounds Cove tell each brand’s story for the first time at Hershey’s Chocolate World. This offers an all-new opportunity for entertaining education.

While waiting to board, visitors can enjoy an exclusive ingredient tasting like Reese’s peanut cup butter straight from the factory. Also, visitors will receive an official guide with information on each Hersheyland they discover. Games and puzzles for families will be given out to continue their exploration at home. After the journey ends, guests can also take home an exclusive bag filled with treats from each Hersheyland sweet stop they visited during the trip, like Reese’s cups, Hershey’s Kisses candies, and Kit Kat bars.

Expected to become as beloved, according to Hershey, as product characters Hershey, Kiss, Reese, and friends, characters bringing “Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition” to life include:

Sweets Expedition Co. Engineer, Ginny

Phil of Kisses Valley

Judy of Jolly Rancher Junction

Rip of Reess’e Ridge

Kaia of Almond Joy & Mounds Cove

Edgar Snap of Kit Kat Timbers

Fritz of Twizzlers Forest

50th Anniversary of Hershey’s Chocolate World

Beginning May 19, “Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition” will depart daily from the station year-round, and visitors can see showtimes and book tickets at chocolateworld.com.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary year, guests are encouraged to share their fond memories of Hershey’s Chocolate World over the years using the hashtag #ChocolateWorld for an opportunity to be shared on the attraction’s social media throughout the milestone year.

Have you been to Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World? Will you be visiting this new experience? You can read more about Hersheypark from our visit in 2021. Let us know in the comments below.