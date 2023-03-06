Hershey’s Chocolate World Offering Sensory Friendly Night







Hershey Park, located in Hershey, PA, offers indoor experiences in their “Chocolate World” location. This segment is located outside the main park and houses the “Hershey’s Chocolate Tour Ride,” a store and other experiences like a “Hershey’s Unwrapped” theater experience and a “Create Your Own Candy Bar” experience. Now they have announced that they will offer a Sensory Friendly Night for individuals with sensory issues.

Sensory Friendly Night will take place on March 15, from 6PM to 8PM. To make it a better experience for those with sensory issues they will offer several adaptations including: reduced audio, thematics, dimmed lighting and relaxed theater rules. Hershey will also allow a caretaker/companion pass for the “Create Your Own Candy Bar” experience.

Hershey’s costumed characters will appear at the event and Susquehanna Service Dogs will also be visiting.

Like always the Hershey’s Chocolate Tour Ride is free but tickets are required for the “Create Your Own Chocolate Bar” experience. Discounts will also be offered such things as food and retail in the location.

“Attraction Details

HERSHEY’S Chocolate Tour Ride

Reduced audio

Wheelchair accessible, but no motorized wheelchairs permitted; non-motorized wheelchairs available

HERSHEY’S Unwrapped: $12 per person

Times: 6:30 and 7 PM

Reduced audio and thematics; dim lighting

Relaxed theatre rules to allow entering, leaing, moving around

Tablets and electronic devices permitted for therapeutic assistance

Create Your Own Candy Bar: $20 per person

Times: 6:15, 6:45, 7:15 PM (process is 30-40 min in length)

Caretaker companion pass with special needs guest (companion not able to receive custom bar or tin)

Bundle: $32 per person”

You can choose to buy tickets for specific events you would like to participate in or just buy a per person bundle for all of the events.

The location address is 101 Chocolate World Way Hershey, PA 17033.

Advanced bookings are recommended. You can call 717-520-8981 for more information.

Source: WTAJ