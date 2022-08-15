“Heroes & Villains: Art of the Disney Costume” At The Henry Ford

One of Disney’s best parts of their live action films and shows are the lavish costumes worn by the characters. Some of the world’s top fashion designers, costumers and artists work tirelessly to develop something truly eye catching to put to the big screen (and sometimes small screen).



For anyone who has ever wanted to see these works of film history in person. many are currently at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The “Heroes & Villains: Art of the Disney Costume” (Presented by the Walt Disney Archives) Exhibit is quite the sight to see.







Recently I was able to pay a visit to this exhibit as it was in my home state. It was quite the sight to behold. Despite most being from rather recent films there were a few pieces from classic films that were quite delightful to see in person.



There was quite a few costumes and props from the 2015 Cinderella Live Action Remake.







A few dresses from the 1996 101 Dalmatians







Some costumes from action films such as 2010’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, 2004’s National Treasure, 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003’s Haunted Mansion and 2005’s Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.







More fairy tale costumes such as the 2017 Live Action Beauty and the Beast, 2014’s Maleficent, 2009’s Enchanted, 2014’s Into The Woods and the Once Upon A Time television series.









Even a few other costumes like 1985’s Return to Oz, 1964’s Marry Poppins, 2018’s Marry Poppins Returns, 1993’s Hocus Pocus, 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time and many more.









There were some more costumes that unfortunately I wasn’t able to get picture of.



If you have any interest in Disney history, costume design or just enjoy museums then I highly recommend visiting this exhibit before it leaves.



The exhibit is in operation from June 25th, 2022 – January 1st, 2023. The exhibit is open from 9:30am – 5:00pm



Pricing:

Children 4 and Under – Free

Youth (5 – 11) – $24.00

General Admission (12 – 61) – $32.00

Senior (62 and Up) – $28.75

Membership (Across the Board) – Free



Location:

The Henry Ford

20900 Oakwood Blvd

Dearborn, MI 48124



Additional information is available on their website in the link below.



Link: The Henry Ford



