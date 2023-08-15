Here’s What’s Coming To Disney+ In September 2023







While many subscribers are dropping Disney+ over password-sharing crackdowns and price hikes, there are still many continuing with the service. For those people, we have a list of what is coming next month to the streaming service.

Of course, this can change at any time.

September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

September 6

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

Film Premiere – The Little Mermaid

Premiere of I Am Groot (Season 2) (All shorts streaming)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4

September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

September 13

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2 with 7 episodes)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5 with 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6 with 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – (All Episodes)

September 15

Premiere – Lang Lang Plays Disney

Premiere – Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2 with 4 episodes)

Premiere -Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1 with 5 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6

September 27

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S5 with 8 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7

September 29th

Disney’s Launchpad (Season 2)

Marvel Studios Legends – “TVA”

Marvel Studios Legends – “Variants”

