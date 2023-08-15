Here’s What’s Coming To Disney+ In September 2023

While many subscribers are dropping Disney+ over password-sharing crackdowns and price hikes, there are still many continuing with the service. For those people, we have a list of what is coming next month to the streaming service.
Of course, this can change at any time.
September 5
- All Wet
- Trolley Troubles
September 6
- 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
- Film Premiere – The Little Mermaid
- Premiere of I Am Groot (Season 2) (All shorts streaming)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4
September 8
- 2000s Greatest Tragedies
- The Barn Dance
- Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
- Bone Trouble
- George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview
- Merbabies
- Mickey’s Kangaroo
- Playful Pluto
- Pluto, Junior
September 13
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2 with 7 episodes)
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5 with 7 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6 with 4 episodes)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – (All Episodes)
September 15
- Premiere – Lang Lang Plays Disney
- Premiere – Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka
September 20
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2 with 4 episodes)
- Premiere -Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1 with 5 episodes)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6
September 27
- Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S5 with 8 episodes)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7
September 29th
- Disney’s Launchpad (Season 2)
- Marvel Studios Legends – “TVA”
- Marvel Studios Legends – “Variants”
Source: Comicbook.com
