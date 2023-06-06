Hercules and Stitch Join Vinyl Soda, Hades Returns To Funko Pop!







There’s not enough merchandise these days for Disney’s Hercules. It was possibly one of the best films from the end of the Disney Renaissance, yet aside from a banging PSone title, the collectibles market saw very little from the Greek hero after the 1990s.

Depending on your opinion of Funko’s products, Zeus may have smiled upon us. If you’re not a fan of Pops, maybe we’re feeling the wrath of the more mythologically-accurate ruler of Olympus.

Either way, we’re getting multiple Hercules-themed toys from Funko, including a Vinyl Soda figure of Zeus’s boy. If you’re unfamiliar with this off-shoot of the Pop collectibles, the Vinyl Soda toys are condensed figures that come in a custom soda can with a removable lid.

Similar to blind boxes, there’s a chance that the can you buy comes with a chase figure; in Herc’s case, it’s the baby version of the demigod. Unlike blind boxes, these are a bit more expensive: $14.99 each.

Like Hercules, Stitch is also getting canned. The chase figure this time is Hula Stitch. What are the odds you’ll get this rare version of the fugitive experiment? No clue. Entertainment Earth does more explaining about what a “chase variant” is rather than telling us how many are in a case.

If you’re looking for a more traditional collectible, the Funko Pop! brand offers another Hercules collectible, this time in the form of a $29.99 Hades on his uncomfortable-looking throne. Although the throne is new, Hades looks a little too familiar.

In typical Funko fashion, the head sculpt for Hades is reused from a previous release. The large, spikey throne makes up for that, though. Now, if only Funko would add some LEDs to Hades’s hair! Come on! These are for showin’ not … growin’. Wait. Eww.

Hades will arrive in June. Herc’s release date is July, and Stitch’s is August.

I’ve been holding off covering Funko items for a bit because the entire brand may end up going “POP!” As we covered a couple of months ago, the once massively popular collectibles aren’t flying off the shelves like they used to.

[Source: Entertainment Earth]

