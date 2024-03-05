Her Universe Mickey and Friends Pastel Line Now Available At Hot Topic

Sizes XS-3X

Size 0-5 available.

“Let your Disney wardrobe bloom with this pastel dress! This springtime babydoll dress features pastel prints of the Sensational Six and flowers all over. Comes with smocking at the bodice, elastic puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.

95% cotton; 5% spandex

Wash cold; dry low“

Sizes XS-3X

Sizes 0-5.

“Stay cozy while enjoying the springtime weather with your Disney faves! This pastel cami features flowers all over the chest and the Sensational Six printed in matching pastel colors. Pair with the matching lounge shorts to complete your comfy look!

100% cotton

Wash cold; dry low

Skimmer length“

“We’re adding some spring style to your look that has a sprinkle of magic! This Disney crossbody bag has pastel color blocking, with a flower embossed on the magnetic snap closure. The center features a clear Mickey Mouse silhouette with matching confetti. Comes with interior drop pocket and an adjustable & removable crossbody strap.

Please note: Wallet sold separately.