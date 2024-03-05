Her Universe Mickey and Friends Pastel Line Now Available At Hot Topic

Hot Topic has just dropped some new spring pieces from Her Universe featuring Mickey and friends in fun pastel colors! There are four new pieces in junior and plus sizing. A coordinating purse and wallet are also available.
Let’s take a look!
Her Universe Disney Pastel Gingham Girls Cardigan- $59.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Pastel Gingham Girls Cardigan Plus Size – $64.90
Sizes 0-5
“Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Gingham Girls Cardigan
- 50% rayon; 30% polyester; 20% nylon
- Wash cold; dry flat
- Skimmer length”
Her Universe Disney Pastel Spring Patchwork Girls Lounge Shorts – $28.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Pastel Spring Patchwork Girls Lounge Shorts Plus Size – $33.90
Sizes 0-5 available.
“We’re adding some spring style to your look that has a sprinkle of magic! These Disney lounge shorts come in a pastel patchwork design, and feature flowers and butterflies on the front and back, plus Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Comes with a drawstring waistband and pockets.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Spring Dress – $54.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Pastel Spring Dress Plus Size- $59.90
Size 0-5 available.
“Let your Disney wardrobe bloom with this pastel dress! This springtime babydoll dress features pastel prints of the Sensational Six and flowers all over. Comes with smocking at the bodice, elastic puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Pastel Spring Girls Cami – $22.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Pastel Spring Girls Cami Plus Size – $27.90
Sizes 0-5.
“Stay cozy while enjoying the springtime weather with your Disney faves! This pastel cami features flowers all over the chest and the Sensational Six printed in matching pastel colors. Pair with the matching lounge shorts to complete your comfy look!
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low
- Skimmer length“
Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse Pastel Spring Crossbody Bag- $39.90
“We’re adding some spring style to your look that has a sprinkle of magic! This Disney crossbody bag has pastel color blocking, with a flower embossed on the magnetic snap closure. The center features a clear Mickey Mouse silhouette with matching confetti. Comes with interior drop pocket and an adjustable & removable crossbody strap.
- 8″ x 3 1/2″ x 7″
- Polyurethane“
Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse Pastel Spring Wallet – $19.90
“We’re adding some spring style to your look that has a sprinkle of magic! This Disney wallet features a clear Mickey Mouse silhouette with matching confetti, plus the Sensational Six printed on the back. Comes with an exterior zipper pocket with a flower charm, interior 5 card slots, clear ID slot and billfolds.
- 6 1/2″ x 4″
- Polyurethane
- 5 card slots; clear ID slot“
These are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
