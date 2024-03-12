Her Universe Donald Duck Crossbody Bag and Coin Purse Now Available at Hot Topic







Her Universe is giving Loungelfy a run for their money. Hot Topic has two new Her Universe pieces featuring Donald Duck, and they are so cute! One is a crossbody bag and one is a coin purse. The coin purse is so fun!

The prices are good too!

Let’s take a look!

“Quack open this crossbody bag to hold all of your Disney Parks essentials! Celebrate the 90th anniversary of your favorite Fab Five member with this bag! Featuring a design inspired by Donald Duck’s outfit. Comes with plush, velvet bow detailing, fuzzy panels and 3D duck feet on the bottom. Complete with an interior zipper pocket, adjustable strap, snap-button closure and dangling Donald Duck charm.

Please note: Coin purse sold separately. 8” x 2 1/2” x 6 1/4”

Polyurethane; polyester

Adjustable strap

Interior zipper pocket

Snap-button closure“

At the time of writing this article, the following item is listed as a crossbody bag, but it’s really a coin purse that can be attached to the crossbody bag. Hopefully, they catch it and fix it at Hot Topic.

“Donald Duck is here to shake his tail feather! Quack open this coin purse to hold all of your essential cards! Perfect for Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th anniversary, this coin purse features fuzzy, plush tail and appliqué duck feet detailing. Comes with a gold-tone chain with trigger hook and enamel sailor hat charm.

Please note: Crossbody bag sold separately. 5” x 4”

Polyurethane; polyester

Zipper closure

Chain & trigger hook“ Both of these pieces are available now! I adore the coin purse with his tail and feet sticking out. So cute! What do you think? Comment and let us know!