HelloFresh Teams Up With Marvel For Guardians of the Galaxy Snack Adventure Kit







Marvel has teamed up with HelloFresh for a special, limited-edition, snack kit featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy. There will also be six new recipes inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy that HelloFresh subscribers can try!

First up is the Guardians Snack Adventure.

These will be made available first come, first served at www.HelloFreshAdventure.com on Monday, April 17 at 12PM EST. The additional kits will drop at the same site on Monday, April 24, and Monday, May 1 at 12PM EST.

This limited edition kit features the usual HelloFresh pre-portioned ingredients and recipe cards to make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz. You will also get special edition milk cartons and a jar.

Zarg Nut Bites – Crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat, made famous by the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

– Crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat, made famous by the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Mango Milky Fizz – Soon to make its debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this otherworldly drink features apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits for a bubbly and subtly sweet drink. Pairs nicely with Zarg Nut Bites.

There will also be six new recipes for HelloFresh subscribers:

Each recipe is themed to one of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy with two recipes featured each week. The first recipes are available now!

Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Sliced Dill Pickle and Potato Rounds

“Destroyed” Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Coconut Lime Rice and Roasted Green Beans

Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Chips

Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Lemony Zucchini and Toasted Panko & Parsley

Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with Tomatoes & Cauliflower

Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, & Radishes

If you have never used HelloFresh you should give them a try. They often have amazing introductory offers. We’ve used them before and did enjoy them overall. My kids loved making the recipes and I loved not having to cook!

