Hello Kitty Store Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

The Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida has reopened. It was closed for refurbishment and a new floor has been added. The rumors have been that they will be removing the Hello Kitty merchandise at some point and shifting the area into other merchandise for sale. But that is just a rumor and we have the store reopened today!

Universal Parks News Today on Twitter has posted some images of the reopened area:

(Full credit to them.)

The Hello Kitty Shop in Universal Studios Florida has reopened with new flooring pic.twitter.com/u77VtCFb96 — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) December 5, 2022

I’m hoping that the rumor is not true as I love Sanrio and Hello Kitty. I’ve heard conflicting reports with this one with a couple of sites reporting it will close and Attractions Magazine saying that it will not be closing. This is giving me a bit of hope.

There have been rumors the Hello Kitty Store at @UniversalORL is closing. Universal has told us this is not true. The store is receiving some maintenance, but will remain operational. Here’s a look at the store when it first opened six years ago. https://t.co/6FQHteTInK — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) December 1, 2022

For now it’s open and time will tell if it stays open long term or not.

Source: Universal Parks News Today